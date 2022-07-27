The End Of Instagram Could Be Closer Than You Think

The spat of changes Instagram has announced in the past few weeks is staggering. The company is already testing a full-screen feed for both photos and videos that bears an uncanny resemblance to TikTok. According to Mosseri, the algorithmic feed is going to show more content from accounts you don't follow in hopes that you just might find it interesting, all in the name of discovery. As a consolation, Instagram is testing a feed that will let you watch content only from accounts you follow.

Such is the focus on videos that Instagram wants to turn every video under 15 minutes of length shared on the platform into a Reel. That Reel can now pop up in the feed of random strangers across the world, who can proceed to remix it and create their own reaction Reels. In the coming weeks, Instagram will even allow your public photos to get remixed by others for creating — you guessed it — Reels.

Mosseri reassures users that they can mark unwanted videos as uninteresting, but at the end of the day, the void that creates will be filled by other videos, which is not really a solution. Perhaps more importantly for its long-term outlook, the algorithmic changes also have Instagram's loyal content creators on edge. With frequent changes to how the feed works and which behaviors Instagram prioritizes, creators are having a hard time catching up with the changes, both user-facing and behind the walls. The frustration is real — in fact, there's already a petition titled "Make Instagram Instagram Again" that has garnered over 200,000 signatures, and a group of content creators organized what they called an "Instarrection" earlier this week outside Instagram's headquarters in New York City.