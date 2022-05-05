What TikTok's Newest Program Means For Your Favorite Creators

TikTok's massive popularity has given rise to an entirely new generation of creators who churn out short, engaging content that entertains millions of people around the globe. Today, TikTok is home to a wide array of content that spans various genres. These could range from simple but entertaining lip-synced music videos to useful cooking hacks, beauty tips, and travel tips. Apart from giving talented creators a global platform to showcase their skills, TikTok has become the single biggest revenue stream for many of them.

The popularity has also led to TikTok emerging as a lucrative platform for brands and advertisers. Companies often use the popularity of TikTok creators to drive engagement quotients and, ultimately, their brand recall. TikTok's short video format also gives brands an entirely new way to engage with their audiences, which are used to being bombarded with text and old-school video advertisements.

While TikTok already had monetization options in place, on May 4, 2022, the company introduced a new contextual advertising solution called TikTok Pulse. In its initial form, TikTok Pulse will give brands the newfound ability to maximize their exposure on the platform by appearing next to the top 4% of all videos appearing on TikTok.