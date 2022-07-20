OnePlus Sets A 10T 5G Launch Date, And It's Right Around The Corner

There is no denying that OnePlus has had an interesting 2022 so far. Until 2021, OnePlus was among the handful of Chinese brands with a truly global appeal. The company had a sizable fan following in countries outside China, including markets like the U.S. and the U.K. However, recent changes to the structure of OnePlus have resulted in the company making several modifications to its marketing and launch strategy.

As a result of these changes, the company went against its tradition of launching two flagship devices as it usually does in the first half of every year. So, instead of getting the OnePlus 10 and the OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus only brought the Pro variant to the market and canceled the OnePlus 10 in the process. Even though the company did launch another 10 series device called the OnePlus 10R (OnePlus Ace in China), it was by no means a true flagship-grade phone.

Needless to say, there has been some demand for the company to launch a vanilla non-Pro variant of the OnePlus 10 smartphone. And by the looks of it, OnePlus is about to deliver precisely that.