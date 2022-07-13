Android 13's Final Beta Is Here, And The Full Release Is On The Horizon

The fourth and final public beta of Android 13 has started rolling out for compatible Pixel smartphones and those from other brands in the test circle. There isn't much in terms of meaningful feature upgrades, but it's a milestone in itself because the latest beta brings Android 13 closer to its final version after having reached platform stability with Beta 3. Put in simpler terms, the software will soon be stable enough to release widely for Android smartphones (via Android Developers Blog).

Google says the team behind its latest OS upgrade is "just a few weeks away from the official release of Android 13." Android 12 made its stable debut in October 2021, while Android 11 started rolling out via the stable channel in September. If that history is any indication, Android 13 will also start seeding in the fall window, coinciding with the launch of the Pixel 7 series phones.

The company hasn't highlighted any feature-centric enhancements arriving with the latest Android 13 public beta update, but it's good news for developers trying to optimize their apps for the upcoming Android iteration. Google says Beta 4 gives developers everything they need to test and tune their apps, readying them for all the marquee features like deeper theming options, per-app language optimization, and more granular privacy controls, among other things.