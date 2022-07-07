The Polestar Electric Roadster Is The Concept We Hope Makes Production

We admit the feature that made us drool over the Polestar O2 Concept is the drone that deploys from behind the car. Polestar co-developed the drone with Hoco Flow, which deploys from behind the rear seats (even while driving) via an aerofoil parking bay. Sure, this kind of thing could not make it to production, but it does show the endless possibilities that await drivers and auto enthusiasts in future electric cars.

The drone can follow the vehicle at speeds up to 56 mph and flies through the air autonomously as you drive. Of course, the drone has unique cameras to capture the sights, and the driver can command it to snap wide-angle or sweeping photos using the infotainment touchscreen. "Integrating an autonomous cinematic drone was something that allowed us to push the boundaries on the innovation front. Not needing to stop and off-load the drone before filming, but rather deploying it at speed, is a key benefit to this innovative design," said Maximilian Missoni, Polestar Head of Design.

Polestar

After indulging in your EV's kickass drone, the thing docks automatically, and you can stream the images and video clips from the O2 Concept's 15-inch touchscreen powered by Android Automotive. It sounds like the Polestar O2 Concept is an automotive YouTuber's dream come true, and it's a concept car we wish could make it to production sooner than later.