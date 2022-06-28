Here's How You Can Own The Very First Cadillac Escalade V

The 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V commemorates the 120th anniversary of one of the world's most revered automotive brands. It's the first-ever V-Series Escalade in the automaker's history but is only the fourth Caddy to wear the coveted V badge. The Escalade-V is going down in history as one of the last great SUVs and is the swan song of the brand's highly potent 6.2-liter supercharged mill, a highly tuned gas-fed motor that also lurks under the hood of Cadilac's CT5-V Blackwing super sedan.

Befitting a Cadillac V-Series, the Escalade-V is oozing with astronomical numbers to make any enthusiast give it a two thumbs up. It has a 6.2-liter V8 from the CT5-V Blackwing, but the mill has a more capacious 3.65-liter R2650 TVS supercharger equipped with four-lobe rotors. The blower could spin to a raucous 13,500 rpm to feed the hungry V8 with up to 10 pounds of boost.