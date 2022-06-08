Here's What The New Electric DeLorean Gets Wrong

The DeLorean Alpha5 EV concept is intended to be a modern iteration of the gullwing-doored, bare aluminum-skinned time machine that starred in the "Back to the Future" movie franchise. Despite the DeLorean monicker, though, the new Alpha5 has nothing to do with the original DeLorean Motor Company that entered bankruptcy in 1982. That hasn't stopped the designers of the Alpha5 from including some of the elements that pay homage to the vintage car we all know and love.

The eye-catching gullwing doors are probably the most obvious example, though they're far wider and more complex than the top-hinged doors of the original DeLorean DMC-12. The turbine wheels and rear window louvers also remind us of Doc Emmet Brown's invention. Finally, the Alpha5 has a slender body by Italdesign, the design house behind the original DeLorean's low-profile, wedge-like styling.

Beyond that, though, the two vehicles diverge. While it may make nods to the original, the new DeLorean Alpha5 is a "clean-sheet design that shares some of the original DNA of the DMC-12," James Espey, VP at Classic DMC, explained to Autoblog. And that's where the confusion starts.