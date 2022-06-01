New Samsung Leak Reveals A Key Upgrade On Next Foldable Phones

Samsung's next foldable phones — the Galaxy Z Flip and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 — have already popped up in high-resolution renders, but it seems there's more juice left in the leak tank. Leakster Ice universe tweeted a picture comparing the Galaxy Z Fold 3 against an alleged side profile of the Galaxy Z Fold 4, highlighting a more seamless hinge design that is less noticeable from the front and back.

The metal enclosures around the hinge on Samsung's next phone-tablet hybrid are noticeably slimmer, giving it a cleaner look. Interestingly, the courtesy of a refined hinge aesthetics is also being extended to the Galaxy Z Flip 4, as well. In another tweet, the same leakster also shared purported images of the cases made for the upcoming clamshell foldable, adding that the hinge part has "become very narrow."

Samsung hasn't shared any information about its upcoming foldable phones, but if the launch window of Galaxy Z Fold 3 is anything to go by, we can expect an official reveal to happen at an Unpacked event around August. In typical Samsung fashion though, leaks have already spoiled all the major surprises way ahead of the official launch, unearthing everything from design schematics to the core specifications of the unreleased foldable phones.