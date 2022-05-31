12 Coolest Science Discoveries Of May 2022

From the smallest organisms on Earth to the largest objects in the universe, there is one thing that binds them all together: science! We have been chipping away at the mysteries of our existence for as long as we've been capable of looking up at the night sky and wondering at its majesty.

Sure, we've made some missteps along the way. For instance, it's clear now that the Sun doesn't revolve around the Earth and our health isn't controlled by humors. There are things we believe today which will likely turn out to be wrong or only a piece of reality. The process of science is one of constant discovery and refinement, inching ever closer to the truth. With that in mind, the work of science is never done and instead races onward all the time. If we don't pay close attention, it's easy to miss some pretty big discoveries.

Over the last month, scientists from every field have designed new experiments, made new observations, and published new discoveries. Much of that work was built upon years or decades of previous work and only just made its way into the news cycle. Some of it we won't hear about for years yet. Still, with everything going on in the world, there's a lot to celebrate. To that end, these are twelve of the coolest science stories from May 2022.