Scientists Suggest This Could Be The Key To Preventing Heart Attacks

The future of humanity without heart attack deaths could come courtesy of a one-time gene-editing treatment — or, at least, that's what a company called Verve Therapeutics is dreaming about. The brainchild of famed cardiologist Sekar Kathiresan, Verve aims to use controversial gene-editing techniques such as CRISPR to selectively alter the segment of the human genome that is responsible for conditions leading to heart attacks.

Low-density lipoprotein (LDL), more commonly known as "bad" cholesterol, is one of the key reasons behind atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD). However, studies have revealed that there are some genes that can be turned off to lower the risk of heart attacks with a single course of treatment. Or, as Kathiresan puts it, it would be a "one-and-done treatment" for a problem that kills millions globally. Verve's single-course system targets the liver, where the gene-editing material is delivered and the problematic gene is turned off.

Alongside LDL, triglyceride-rich lipoprotein (TRL) or lipoprotein(a) (Lp(a)) represents the three pathways associated with the risk of heart attack, but the gene-editing treatment being proposed by Verve will target each one to seal the risk scenario for good. The company is currently targeting two independent cholesterol pathways — PCSK9 and ANGPTL3 — for gene editing. Verve clearly notes that it will only perform gene treatment on an adult and won't edit the genome sequence on an egg/sperm cell or an embryo to avoid any ethical dilemmas.