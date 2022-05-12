New Discovery Challenges What We Know About Water On Mars

If you visited Mars today, you'd find a dry, inhospitable desert. But billions of years ago, Mars was very different, and may even have looked a lot like Earth (via NASA). Researchers think that it had abundant liquid water on its surface, which formed rivers, lakes, and even oceans. In fact, the Perseverance rover is currently exploring the dried-up bed of an ancient lake, as this is a place that could once have hosted life (via MIT).

Today, there is very little water on Mars. There are regions where water ice is present, such as in craters and near the poles (via ESA). And there is thought to be water ice beneath the planet's surface (via NASA). But liquid water is absent, which will be a challenge for future explorers there. However, researchers disagree about exactly how long there was water on the surface. Now, new research using data from China's Zhurong rover suggests that the water might have hung around for longer than previously thought.

Researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences looked at data from the rover's microimaging camera and two spectrometers, which analyze the composition of samples by looking at what wavelengths of light they absorb. They found the presence of hydrated minerals in the Mars samples, meaning that the minerals formed in the presence of water. They also found material called duricrust in layers, which forms when there is water present.