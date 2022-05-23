How To Install Android 13 Beta On Your Phone

Early adopters and developers can now install the second beta release of Android 13. The first public beta release was rolled out in April for early testing and feedback. Android 13 beta 2 isn't quite 100% stable and ready for public release just yet, but it builds on the previous release with new feature releases and minor tweaks to code both visible and invisible. Developers can update their apps for compatibility, and users can try new features and report issues.

Unlike Android 12, the big highlight of Android 13 isn't the design and aesthetics. Instead, Google has shifted its focus to privacy, security, and productivity this year. For example, Android 13 revisits media permissions granted to your apps from the ground up. This includes changes to the granular nature of access available to each individual app — where until now, apps would potentially ask for access to your entire media library, the new photo picker system can limit access to selected media files. Beta 2 also offers a new predictive back navigation gesture, quick settings tiles, and per-app language settings. Plus, Android 13 is optimized for multitasking on tablets.

We expect more features are in the pipeline since two more Android 13 beta builds will be pushed before the official full public release of the operating system. If you have a Google Pixel or a supported device from an Android 13 beta partner, you can install and try the Android 13 beta on your phone right this minute.