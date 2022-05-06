Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 Leaked In Three Variants, Including A Pro

The Apple Watch is fundamentally the default choice as a smartwatch for most iPhone users. In contrast, Android users have many more choices, but the fragmentation in the Android ecosystem translates to varying experiences despite many devices' use of Google's Wear OS. Samsung's Galaxy Watch lineup is viewed as one of the more refined options for anyone looking to pair a smartwatch with an Android smartphone. A new leak this week appears to divulge that the company's upcoming Galaxy Watch 5 will come in three different variants, including a Watch 5 Pro — which will likely be Samsung's new top-of-the-line wearable.

The Dutch news outlet Galaxy Club has found evidence the Galaxy Watch 5 will come in three variants. In its report, the publication speaks of the three models, which are being developed under the codename "Heart." There are three variants under this series, coming with codenames Heart-S, Heart-L, and Heart-Pro. The Heart-S appears with the model name SM-R90x, where x represents a numeral that changes with the location and carrier support. The Heart-S is a smaller variant of the device with a dial diameter of either 40 or 42mm.

Heart-L appears with the model name SM-R91x and details that suggest a larger variant with a diameter of either 44 or 46mm. The top-tier version appears with the name Heart-Pro and the model number SM-R92x, with details that suggest it'll come in only one size variant. The leak suggests that the three models are already being developed for the European market with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity options. Unfortunately, there is no LTE variant at the moment, but that does not defy the possibility of Samsung launching one later.