Samsung Rumored To Be Working On A Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Edition

It seems that Samsung may be looking to add a brand-new smartwatch to its lineup. According to anonymous sources speaking with SamMobile, a Galaxy Watch 5 Pro might be the new ace up Samsung's sleeve. The device will allegedly offer a massive battery, bringing an up to 60% increase over its predecessor, and would represent a major change in the way Samsung releases new smart wearables each year. Where in past years the Galaxy Watch has only been released with limited variants, a Pro model would suggest the company is ready to expand beyond the basics.

The 5th iteration of the smartwatch is still yet to be released, but sources such as Tom's Guide point to it being launched around August 2022. Whether that checks out or not, the news about a possible third version is interesting. Galaxy Watch 4, which is the current generation of the device, only came in two variants: the basic Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. Between the two, there was a total of eight Samsung watches hitting the market, since they came in varying sizes and with options for Bluetooth and 4G connectivity.

Adding a third iteration of the watch could open the door to a more premium product. Available iterations of the Galaxy Watch 4 already spawned a wide range of price options, ranging from around $249.99 all the way to $399.99 at launch. If the third model is released, and if it does arrive with a "Pro" tag, it's likely to bring some high-end features combined with a bump in price.