OnePlus Nord 2T Launch Likely Imminent As Press Photos Leak

2022 has been a fairly busy year for OnePlus, with the company launching as many as four smartphones within the past five months. Among the devices the company introduced in the past months include its flagship smartphone for the year — the OnePlus 10 Pro — and a bunch of mid-range handsets that range from two Nord-series devices (OnePlus Nord CE 2 and Nord CE 2 Lite), and the India-specific OnePlus 10R.

OnePlus — as of publishing this article — is yet to announce a vanilla OnePlus 10 smartphone for this year, and several reports have talked about the likelihood of the company coming up with the OnePlus 10 a few months from now. These reports also discussed the possibility of OnePlus coming up with an entirely new Nord series device called the OnePlus Nord 2T. This new smartphone was rumored to launch by the end of April 2022 — or early May. With April already past us, and as we approach mid-May, there is no sign of the OnePlus Nord 2T, at least from OnePlus' official channels.

Recently, however, this smartphone did make an appearance on Thailand's certification authority NBTC, which indicated an imminent launch. Adding further credence to the OnePlus Nord 2 T's imminent launch was a set of leaked images of this upcoming device on the Chinese social media platform Weibo. The photos show the rumored OnePlus Nord 2T in spectacular detail.