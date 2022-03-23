This Olympic Gold Medalist Will Be Joining Fortnite

Elsa from Disney's "Frozen" has nothing on the next celebrity coming to "Fortnite." Epic Games has announced that Chloe Kim, the first female snowboarder to win two gold medals at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, is joining the "Fortnite" Icon Series as part of Chapter 3 – Season 2.

According to latest "Fortnite" blog post, Kim's skin will arrive in the game's Item Shop on March 26, 2022, at 8pm EST. However, players in each region who get the highest scores in the Chloe Kim Cup without building anything will get the skin and other accessories that come with it for free before it becomes available for purchase in the Item Shop. The Chloe Kim Cup starts on March 24.

Kim is among the many athletes and celebrities whose cosmetic skins have made it into "Fortnite" in recent months, including tennis player Naomi Osaka, who also had a competition named after her, musical duo Silk Sonic (comprised of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak), NBA superstar LeBron James, Tom Holland and Zendaya as their "Spider-Man: No Way Home" characters, Twitch streamer Ninja, and even "Fortnite" World Cup winner Bugha. It's an impressive feat for an athlete who became a two-time gold medalist at the age of 21.