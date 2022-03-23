This Olympic Gold Medalist Will Be Joining Fortnite
Elsa from Disney's "Frozen" has nothing on the next celebrity coming to "Fortnite." Epic Games has announced that Chloe Kim, the first female snowboarder to win two gold medals at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, is joining the "Fortnite" Icon Series as part of Chapter 3 – Season 2.
According to latest "Fortnite" blog post, Kim's skin will arrive in the game's Item Shop on March 26, 2022, at 8pm EST. However, players in each region who get the highest scores in the Chloe Kim Cup without building anything will get the skin and other accessories that come with it for free before it becomes available for purchase in the Item Shop. The Chloe Kim Cup starts on March 24.
Kim is among the many athletes and celebrities whose cosmetic skins have made it into "Fortnite" in recent months, including tennis player Naomi Osaka, who also had a competition named after her, musical duo Silk Sonic (comprised of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak), NBA superstar LeBron James, Tom Holland and Zendaya as their "Spider-Man: No Way Home" characters, Twitch streamer Ninja, and even "Fortnite" World Cup winner Bugha. It's an impressive feat for an athlete who became a two-time gold medalist at the age of 21.
Here's what comes with the Chloe Kim skin
Kim's skin comes with four outfits with different color schemes. The grey and white snowsuit with a light blue dragon and pink protective gear is her default outfit. Her second outfit is a black snowsuit with a gold dragon appropriately named Back to Back because of her double halfpipe victory in Beijing. Her third skin is a pink and blue snowsuit called Pink Poppies, and she sports a cotton candy hair color to match. What makes this outfit stand out from the others is the more eliminations you score while wearing it, the more ice it builds up to give you the Deep Freeze Style, which counts as a fourth outfit.
Along with Kim's skin comes the Sub-Zero Flight Back Bling, which are basically angel wings covered in ice. The other icy items are sold separately, including the Frozen Flourish Pickaxe and a glider carved in the likeness of Nunbola, an ice dragon said to be the guardian of the island's icy peaks. To top it off, you'll get the Board Flair emote, which involves Kim performing a halfpipe backflip and finishing by throwing a peace sign to her adoring fans.
Epic Games and Xbox will donate all proceeds from your purchase of the Chloe Kim cosmetic skin bundle to humanitarian relief funds to support people affected by the war in Ukraine. The relief campaign has already raised $50 million as of March 22.