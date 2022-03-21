Fortnite Has Already Raised A Stunning Amount Of Money For Ukraine

Since the beginning of the Russo-Ukrainian conflict began in late February, the global gaming community has come forward in a massive way to support humanitarian efforts in war-torn Ukraine. The past few weeks have seen companies like Ubisoft, CD Projekt Red, Unity, and Pokemon joining in efforts to raise money for Ukrainians. Last week, Humble joined the fray and launched its "Stand With Ukraine Bundle" to raise funds for organizations providing humanitarian assistance in Ukraine.

The latest entrant to this ever-growing list is Epic games — the makers of Fortnite, who recently announced that it would donate two weeks of its revenue to humanitarian charities working in Ukraine. A blog post announcing the launch of the campaign lists several organizations that it intends to donate to. Most of these companies are "on the ground" in Ukraine and involved in providing emergency aid, health support, food, and clean water.

Barely 24 hours after Epic made the blog post, the company revealed that it managed to raise more than $36 million in relief funds.