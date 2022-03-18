Humble Stand With Ukraine Bundle Features Over 100 Items, With All Proceeds Going To Charity

Humble says the "Stand With Ukraine Bundle" features over 100 items and includes video games, books, and software. Some of the video games on offer include "Back 4 Blood," "Satisfactory," "Fable Anniversary," "Spyro Reignited Trilogy," and "The Long Dark," among others.

The books on offer include rulebooks for several pen and paper RPGs. The few that Humble confirmed to us include "Pathfinder Second Edition Core Rulebook," "Starfinder Core Rulebook," and "Warhammer Fantasy Roleplay 2nd Edition Core Rulebook." If you're looking for a new pen and paper addiction, you can probably find it in this bundle, though there will be more books available beyond just those three.

Finally, there's a slate of software included, with the "Stand With Ukraine Bundle" offering a 12-month license to "GameMaker Studio 2 Creator," and copies of "RPG Maker VX," "Polygon Farm," and "Unity to Music Maker EDM Edition." What we've listed here just scratches the surface of what's available, so check out the bundle over on Humble's website to see all of the rest. The "Stand With Ukraine Bundle" will be available until March 25, 2022, giving you a week to pick up a bundle for yourself and help fund these charities doing important work during the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.