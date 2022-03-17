Monaco 2, Stray Gods Headline 2022 Humble Games Lineup

Perhaps the most surprising of the day's announcements was that of "Monaco 2." Announced nearly 10 years after the first game, "Monaco: What's Mine Is Yours," released, "Monaco 2" will serve up another round of co-op, top-down heists to complete with friends. Humble Games has actually acquired the rights to "Monaco" from its creator, Andy Schatz, who will be working with Pocketwatch Games on the sequel. There's no release date for "Monaco 2" yet, suggesting it's still a long way off, but you can check out the announcement trailer for the game above.

Humble also revealed today that it has entered a publishing agreement for "Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical." That is quite the title, and indeed, Humble bills this game as "one part narrative adventure and one part interactive musical." With Austin Wintory acting as composer and well-known voice actors Troy Baker and Laura Bailey lending their talents to the game, the finished product should be interesting if nothing else. Like "Monaco 2," there's no release date for "Stray Gods" yet, but Humble says more details are coming.

Third on the list of today's announcements is "Coral Island," which seems like it might take some inspiration from other life simulation games like "Stardew Valley," "My Time at Portia," and "Harvest Moon." The biggest difference between those games and "Coral Island" is that the latter takes place on a tropical island, where players are tasked with revitalizing the island's surrounding coral reefs. It sounds like an intriguing angle, but with no release date yet, we're not sure when we'll get to play it.