iPhone SE 3 And iPad Air Preorders Start Today: Here's What You Need To Know

For many, the main draw of the show was likely the iPhone SE 3. Like its predecessors, the iPhone SE is a smaller, more traditional iPhone alternative to modern full-screen iPhones that can often come with large, unwieldy displays. If you miss the days when iPhones had 4.8-inch displays and physical home buttons, then the iPhone SE 3 is for you because it comes packing both.

It's also outfitted with an A15 Bionic chip, so at least from the processing side, it can hold its own against its larger counterparts. Perhaps the biggest draw, however, is its price — in this age of flagships approaching and often exceeding $1,000, it's nice to see the iPhone SE start at $429. That's for the 64GB model, with the price obviously going up if you opt for more storage ($479 for 128GB and $579 for 256GB).

Of course, price may not be the only determining factor in which smartphone to buy, and those who are considering the iPhone SE might like to know how it stacks up to the already available iPhone 13. Our comparison of the two phones shows that the iPhone 13 has the iPhone SE beat on the spec sheet, but you'll certainly be paying for the privilege of better specifications. Speaking of the iPhone 13, it's available to pre-order in green and alpine green colors today as well (depending on which model you buy), so that could be worth looking into. Those pre-ordering today should expect orders to begin shipping out next Friday, March 18, 2022.