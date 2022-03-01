Carravagio Corvette Gave Its Exclusive Unica Series 1 C8 Impressive Features And Build Options

Carravagio Corvettes is a Canadian tuning firm specializing in tuning mods for America's favorite sports car. The company unveiled its first C8 Corvette, affectionately called the Unica Series 1. The Series 1 is a limited-edition build and will feature a Euro-styled carbon fiber body to give the car a more rounded and refined vibe, a worthy detour from a stock Chevy Corvette C8's sharp and angular body lines.

In addition, the Unica Series 1 is "the first numbered and documented series in Caravaggio's history," and no two cars will be alike, promises Carravagio Corvette. The tuner adds each client will undergo a private consultation to create a one-off C8 "built in the tradition of the great custom coachbuilders in Europe."

Of course, it all starts with a stock Chevy Corvette C8 or Corvette Z06, and the sky's the limit. The unique thing about the Unica Series 1 is the endless array of bespoke paint colors, liveries, finishes, and interior materials available to potential buyers.