2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8 scissor door kit is worth checking out

The all-new Chevy Corvette C8 is every inch a supercar, but something is missing. If you said scissor doors or Lambo doors, you’re right, and it seems Eikōn Motorsports has the solution. If you have a C8 Corvette and you want to make it stand out from the herd, maybe a scissor door kit is right up your alley.

I still remember vividly how the Lamborghini Countach became the default poster car, literally the type you’ll see plastered across the bedrooms and/or garages of car-crazed teenagers and enthusiasts worldwide. And yes, it may have something to do with the Countach’s fabulous wedge-inspired styling, but the main attraction were those doors that opened upwards, which are now affectionately called Lambo doors or scissor doors.

And now, you can have the same type of doors in your Chevy C8 Corvette. Eikōn Motorsports pioneered the Lambo doors movement in 2010. After forging a partnership with Vertical Doors – the biggest manufacturer of aftermarket Lambo doors for import and domestic vehicles – the company is now considered as the most experienced Lambo door provider and installer in the market.

Based in Scottsdale, Arizona, the company is now presenting its newest scissor door kit for the 2020 and 2021 Chevy Corvette C8. Eikōn Motorsports is currently accepting pre-orders for the C8 Corvette scissor door kit starting at $2,999. For the price, you get a pair of scissor doors, Lambo-style door hinges, a pair of gas shocks to support the doors, and all the necessary mounting hardware.

If you’re too lazy to install the doors, Eikōn Motorsports will do it for you. However, you’ll need to pay $4,300 for the kit including installation. And if you’re worried about quality, the scissor doors are backed by a lifetime warranty. According to Eikōn, the process is completely reversible if you get tired of bragging about the new Lambo doors in your C8 Corvette.

However, the installation is not as easy as it seems. Installing scissor doors in a C8 Corvette entails slightly modifying the front fenders and cutting some necessary wiring. And since this is an aftermarket kit, the doors still need to open outward before raising towards the sky unlike genuine, factory-built scissor doors in a Lamborghini.