Chevrolet unveils three new 2022 Corvette colors

Certainly, one of the biggest things to come from Chevrolet in recent years has been the all-new C8 Corvette. The C8 Corvette is now entering its third model year, and changes to the car are minimal. While the car carries over unchanged, there are three new colors for buyers to choose from.

The three new colors include Amplify Orange, Caffeine, and Hypersonic Gray. The 2022 Corvette will continue to be powered by a 490 horsepower 6.2-liter V-8 engine. Chevrolet has confirmed that orders for the 2022 Corvette will begin in early July. At least one of the colors is considered a premium color, with Amplify Orange costing more money.

It would appear that the colors Caffeine and Hypersonic Gray are standard colors. Caffeine appears to be a brown color, and the image Chevrolet has shared does seem to have some metallic gold component to it in the sunlight. It’s a very subdued color for a Corvette. Hypersonic Gray is also a metallic color that looks somewhat similar to the silver previously available on the Corvette.

2022 Corvette models will have standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and new display options for the digital gauge cluster, including a tachometer in Track mode. Those standard features were introduced in the 2021 model year. 2022 C8 buyers can also purchase the magnetorheological dampers as a standalone option that doesn’t require buyers to choose the Z51 performance package.

The drivetrain carries over from previous years with the 6.2-liter V-8 engine making 490 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque. According to Car and Driver, the car can reach 60 mph in 2.8 seconds and run the quarter-mile in 11.2 seconds at 122 mph. The car uses an eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox. The base price for the 2021 Corvette was $60,995, and the 2022 C8 should be priced similarly.