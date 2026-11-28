Out of all modern car features, automatic emergency brakes, or AEBs, are the most valuable. Who hasn't been in a situation where they wanted a second pair of eyes to work the brake pedal? Clearly, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) agrees, as it proposed adding this technology to all cars. But since manufacturers won't (or can't) meet the original deadline, NHTSA is moving the goalpost to something a bit more manageable.

On November 24, NHTSA Administrator Jonathan Morrison proposed a new timeline to automakers, ensuring they could comply with motor vehicle standards that state all new vehicles must include AEBs. Originally, NHTSA wanted major companies to meet these standards by September 1, 2029, with everyone else (small-volume manufacturers, final-stage manufacturers, and alterers) meeting them by September 1, 2030. However, the deadline has been pushed back by two years — 2031 and 2032, respectively — because the technology isn't quite up to NHTSA's standards.

Admittedly, many new cars ship with AEBs. In fact, most electric vehicles include a secret emergency brake on top of the one NHTSA wants to make mandatory. However, according to Morrison, the current level of technology "has not progressed as much as expected," so the administration is giving manufacturers two additional years to make that progress and iron out potential problems.