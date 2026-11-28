NHTSA Proposes A New Deadline For Mandatory Automatic Emergency Brakes
Out of all modern car features, automatic emergency brakes, or AEBs, are the most valuable. Who hasn't been in a situation where they wanted a second pair of eyes to work the brake pedal? Clearly, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) agrees, as it proposed adding this technology to all cars. But since manufacturers won't (or can't) meet the original deadline, NHTSA is moving the goalpost to something a bit more manageable.
On November 24, NHTSA Administrator Jonathan Morrison proposed a new timeline to automakers, ensuring they could comply with motor vehicle standards that state all new vehicles must include AEBs. Originally, NHTSA wanted major companies to meet these standards by September 1, 2029, with everyone else (small-volume manufacturers, final-stage manufacturers, and alterers) meeting them by September 1, 2030. However, the deadline has been pushed back by two years — 2031 and 2032, respectively — because the technology isn't quite up to NHTSA's standards.
Admittedly, many new cars ship with AEBs. In fact, most electric vehicles include a secret emergency brake on top of the one NHTSA wants to make mandatory. However, according to Morrison, the current level of technology "has not progressed as much as expected," so the administration is giving manufacturers two additional years to make that progress and iron out potential problems.
How NHTSA wants mandatory automatic emergency brakes to work
AEBs are only one of many innovative vehicle safety features you should look for in a new car, so what does NHTSA want from car companies? Just how flawlessly does the organization want these systems to function? According to NHTSA's proposal, future AEB systems must meet several specific requirements:
- All systems must include a forward collision warning system, known as FCW, that provides "auditory and visual warning of an impending collision."
- All systems must apply the brakes automatically if they detect an impending collision.
- All systems must prevent a collision during standard tests.
- All systems must inform the driver of any malfunctions or if performance adjustments will prevent them from meeting the above requirements.
Furthermore, NHTSA wants AEB systems to differentiate between cars and pedestrians and adjust their settings accordingly. If it detects an imminent collision with a car, NHTSA wants the FCW and AEB to activate anywhere between 6.2 mph and 90 mph, but if the car is about to crash into a person, the speed ceiling should reduce to 45.3 mph. However, despite the organization's desires, it is flexible and welcomes data and comments on the practicality of mandatory AEB systems. If stakeholders can demonstrate that unexpected braking can pose significant safety risks, NHTSA might reconsider its mandate.