3 New Mercedes-Benz Models Coming Out In Early 2027
2027 is fast approaching. As of November 2026, several automakers, including Toyota, Hyundai, and Honda, have launched some of their new models or refreshed existing ones for the upcoming model year. Audi hasn't been left behind either, and we've seen it launch the 2027 Audi Q7 luxury SUV, among other models. Its German counterpart, Mercedes-Benz, has also revealed its 2027 lineup for the U.S. market, which includes several new and updated models. The 2027 lineup from Mercedes-Benz includes a variety of models, from sedans and SUVs to high-performance AMG models.
However, the launch times aren't the same for every model, which makes it tedious trying to keep up with the company's release timeline. So far, there are several models that are available at dealerships at the time of this article's writing, such as the new CLA 220 Hybrid, GLE 350 4MATIC, GLS 450 4MATIC, and Maybach S 680. Still, several 2027 Mercedes-Benz models aren't available for sale yet, which is a bummer for eager Benz fans who prefer something other than what's already parked on dealership lots.
Fortunately, if you've been waiting for some of the remaining models to finally upgrade from your aging Benz, you might not have to wait for long. Mercedes has slated some 2027 models for release early in the year, while others have later availability dates. Here are three new Mercedes-Benz models that will be released in early 2027.
Mercedes-Benz GLB SUV
The GLB is the German automaker's subcompact luxury SUV, and it has been redesigned for 2027. The company plans to release this model in early 2027 in the U.S. The GLB nameplate isn't old, as it was first unveiled for the 2020 model year and is now in its second generation. The company claims the new GLB is built with a focus on comfort, with a wider wheelbase and redesigned roofline for extra legroom and headroom. It offers an optional third row, bringing seating capacity to seven.
The GLB is powered by the company's four-cylinder M252 engine, the same one available in CLA models. It uses a hybrid powertrain made up of a single electric motor and a 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine mated to an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, expected to produce 208 net horsepower. The company says the GLB can hit a top speed of 130 mph.
In the cabin, the GLB features the familiar Mercedes-Benz tech-focused dashboard, which comes with a large MBUX Superscreen as an option. Besides the GLB with a hybrid powertrain, Mercedes-Benz unveiled a fully electric version that is slated to arrive in late 2026, promising a range of up to 392 miles on a single charge per Europe's WLTP standards. The company has yet to reveal the price of the new GLB SUV as of this article's writing.
Mercedes-AMG GT 63 4-Door Coupe
The AMG GT 4-Door Coupe was redesigned for 2027 as the German automaker opted for an all-electric powertrain, ditching the gas-powered options in previous models. According to the company's launch timelines, the new top-of-the-line AMG GT 63 4-Door Coupe is set for an early 2027 launch. The high-end AMG GT 63 features a powerful three-motor powertrain producing 1,153 hp and 1,475 lb-ft of torque, delivering impressive acceleration capabilities.
Thanks to its powerful powertrain, the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 4-Door Coupe is one of the EVs that made a big splash in 2026. The company estimates a 0-to-60-mph time of just 2.0 seconds. The German automaker says the new AMG GT 4-Door Coupe models are built on a new AMG.EA architecture that's optimized for high performance, which should help the flagship compete against rivals like the Porsche 911, Chevrolet Corvette Z06, and Chevrolet Corvette ZR1.
The AMG GT 63 Coupe can hit a top speed of 161 mph by default or 186 mph with the optional AMG Performance Package. On the inside, the AMG GT Coupe joins the list of cars with large infotainment systems as it features a 14-inch multimedia display. Charging shouldn't take long, as it supports speeds of up to 600 kW. With its 106 kWh battery fully charged, the AMG GT 63 can travel up to 320 miles per EPA estimates. The AMG GT 63 4-Door Coupe starts at $175,000, excluding the $1,550 destination charge.
Mercedes-AMG GT 53 4-Door Coupe
The AMG GT 53 is also slated for a launch in early 2027. Unlike the top-of-the-line AMG GT 63 4-Door Coupe, this model is powered by two electric motors, one on the front and another on the rear, for a standard all-wheel-drive setup. The two-motor setup produces a maximum output of 536 hp and 590 lb-ft of torque and is paired with a two-speed transmission. Mercedes-Benz says the AMG GT 53 can sprint from 0 to 60 mph in 3.4 seconds and can hit a top speed of 143 mph.
While the AMG GT 53 doesn't have a combustion engine, the company says it should sound like a model with one. In fact, the company claims the 4-door AMG GT 53 sounds like a model that's powered by an AMG-enhanced 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder engine. A 106 kWh battery powers the EV, and it supports fast charging speeds of up to 600 kW, which the company says can give you over 310 miles of range with a quick 10-minute charge. A full charge is estimated to offer over 497 miles of range based on WLTP estimates. The AMG GT 53 doesn't have an official price tag yet. However, with the significantly more powerful mid-tier AMG GT 55 4-Door Coupe starting at $146,550, this trim level should certainly be a bit cheaper.