2027 is fast approaching. As of November 2026, several automakers, including Toyota, Hyundai, and Honda, have launched some of their new models or refreshed existing ones for the upcoming model year. Audi hasn't been left behind either, and we've seen it launch the 2027 Audi Q7 luxury SUV, among other models. Its German counterpart, Mercedes-Benz, has also revealed its 2027 lineup for the U.S. market, which includes several new and updated models. The 2027 lineup from Mercedes-Benz includes a variety of models, from sedans and SUVs to high-performance AMG models.

However, the launch times aren't the same for every model, which makes it tedious trying to keep up with the company's release timeline. So far, there are several models that are available at dealerships at the time of this article's writing, such as the new CLA 220 Hybrid, GLE 350 4MATIC, GLS 450 4MATIC, and Maybach S 680. Still, several 2027 Mercedes-Benz models aren't available for sale yet, which is a bummer for eager Benz fans who prefer something other than what's already parked on dealership lots.

Fortunately, if you've been waiting for some of the remaining models to finally upgrade from your aging Benz, you might not have to wait for long. Mercedes has slated some 2027 models for release early in the year, while others have later availability dates. Here are three new Mercedes-Benz models that will be released in early 2027.