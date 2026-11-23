The 2027 Audi Q7 is the third generation of the German luxury brand's original SUV. What does it have in common with the previous two generations, besides a name and basic format? The fact that Audi took its time launching it.

By the time the first-generation Q7 arrived as a 2006 model, Audi was pretty late to the SUV game. SUVs hadn't become obligatory yet, but key rivals like BMW and Mercedes-Benz had been selling them for years at that point. As a brand known primarily for all-wheel drive and station wagons, there was no need for Audi to rush in.

That first Q7 lasted about a decade, and so did its successor, which has been around since the 2016 model year. Both generations were pretty well regarded by critics when new, and consumers seem willing to overlook a lot as long as they get a tall driving position and more space than a sedan. The redesigned Q7 offers a lot more than that.