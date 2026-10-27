2027 Audi Q9 & SQ9 First Drive: You'll Love The Space And Tech, Just Not The Price

For model year 2027, Audi's first-ever full-size three-row SUV finally hits the market. As perhaps expected, Audi predicts that fully 65% of global sales will happen on these shores and so designed both the Q9 and SQ9 to cater perfectly to the American market. Fittingly, then, the global media drive took place in the gorgeous deserts of southwestern Utah, where wide open roads make almost any car seem small.

The new SUV's size alone will make headlines, but both the base Q9 and top-spec SQ9 also pack a ton of luxury and tech into one affordable—relatively speaking—SUV. And each debuts a range of firsts for Audi, the larger Volkswagen AG conglomerate, and even the automotive industry as a whole: two new Quattro all-wheel-drive systems, the first application of Digital Matrix Lights in the United States, and Volkswagen's first implementation of Level 2+ hands-free driving software.

Clearly, this three-row represent major moves for Audi while leaping headlong into a new segment. And even if all the space, luxury, tech, and performance doesn't come cheap, both the Q9 and SQ9 take all-rounder capability to a whole new level.