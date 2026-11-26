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Samsung has recently teased its latest One UI 9.5 OS version, giving fans an idea of what's in store for its upcoming release. The beta version was released in mid-November, first for the S26 series, although it is likely to expand to more devices, such as models in the S and Z series, as the company has demonstrated in the past. With the release of the S27 series rumored early next year, it's reasonable to assume the latest One UI installment will arrive at a similar time.

Samsung has already added plenty of new features on Galaxy phones in 2026, with the wider rollout of its One UI 9 in September of this year. The next installment looks to bring some exciting changes, including improved camera options, an expansion of the Samsung Health app, and a native app lock feature. Those with a Galaxy S26 series device can access the One UI 9.5 beta through the Samsung Members app, with the early-access program currently available in six countries. Here's a look at four new features of One UI 9.5 coming to Samsung phones.