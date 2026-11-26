4 New Features Coming To Your Samsung Phone With The One UI 9.5 Update
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Samsung has recently teased its latest One UI 9.5 OS version, giving fans an idea of what's in store for its upcoming release. The beta version was released in mid-November, first for the S26 series, although it is likely to expand to more devices, such as models in the S and Z series, as the company has demonstrated in the past. With the release of the S27 series rumored early next year, it's reasonable to assume the latest One UI installment will arrive at a similar time.
Samsung has already added plenty of new features on Galaxy phones in 2026, with the wider rollout of its One UI 9 in September of this year. The next installment looks to bring some exciting changes, including improved camera options, an expansion of the Samsung Health app, and a native app lock feature. Those with a Galaxy S26 series device can access the One UI 9.5 beta through the Samsung Members app, with the early-access program currently available in six countries. Here's a look at four new features of One UI 9.5 coming to Samsung phones.
App Lock for separate apps
It's been more than 10 years since Samsung first introduced the Secure Folder feature in the Galaxy Note7 — a privacy-based approach to protect sensitive files and apps. The feature wasn't as effective as some hoped, with reports of privacy loopholes plus the need for two editions for each locked app. Now, in its latest One UI 9.5 update, Samsung is offering an alternative with native app locking — a feature iPhone users have had access to since iOS 18.
According to Samsung, the feature will enable users to lock apps individually via biometrics or other screen lock methods. It will also keep notifications and widget data private for locked apps, which will help hide sensitive information from intruders. You can lock or unlock apps by simply long-pressing an app and then tapping the padlock icon, similar to Apple's method to enable or disable Face ID from iPhone apps. You can also manage multiple app locks by navigating to your device's settings under the App lock menu.
For owners of the Galaxy S26 Ultra, locked apps are also making their way to the model's Privacy Display. One UI 9.5 will allow users to activate Privacy Display whenever locked apps are being used – a smart addition to its flagship feature.
Improved camera controls
For those looking to sharpen their photography skills, Samsung's One UI 9.5 is adding new shortcuts and presets to its Pro and Pro Video modes. Both Pro modes now feature two customizable shortcut buttons – one on each side of the shutter — giving photographers faster access to often-used controls. The shortcut options include the timer, aspect ratio, histogram, and camera settings, offering an easier alternative to scrolling through the existing settings carousel. Another time-saving aspect is presets, which were previously only available through Samsung's Camera Assistant app. The feature enables photographers to save a bunch of settings under one named preset, including focus settings, exposure, shutter speeds, and white balance.
The default camera interface has also been polished, featuring larger buttons instead of the compact options menu present in One UI 9. Another worthy bonus for the Galaxy S26 series is the inclusion of a built-in 24 MP camera setting in the stock app, formerly only accessible through Camera Assistant. Samsung has also announced an improved zoom bar in the stock camera app, though it is yet to be seen in the current beta version.
Updates to the Samsung Health app
Also scheduled for the One UI 9.5 release are updates to the Samsung Health app. Mindful Note is the headlining feature — a journaling area for free writing and guided reflection. Added to the app's Mindfulness tab, Mindful Note draws parallels with the iPhone's built-in Journal app, sharing features like prompt-based writing and picture attachments.
For reflection on specific areas, the Mindful Note feature categorizes prompts into sections titled Relationships, Work and goals, About yourself, and What If...?. A handy refresh button changes the prompt given, or you can write unguided in the Everyday moments tab. Samsung also integrates a mood tracker in its journaling addition. There's a long list of emotions to pick from, plus the ability to add tags for factors like sleep, exercise, or work — helpful for monitoring day-to-day well-being.
The Medications feature of the Samsung Health app is also expanding to more regions globally. First launched for U.S. users in December 2023, the feature enables users to track prescriptions, add supplements and vitamins, plus set custom reminders.
More customization on the home and lock screen
Samsung is also giving further customization treatment to the home and lock screen, expanding on its popular One UI 9 features. A lock screen feature named Live effect adds depth perception to selected photos, creating a 3D-like effect when tilting your phone. The feature resembles Apple's Spatial Scene effect, which analyzes close and distant objects to create a similar "live" effect.
Users can access the added feature by entering the lock screen edit mode (enabled by holding anywhere on the lock screen) and selecting Live effect from the bottom menu. Whereas previously the Live effect feature played as a video animation, One UI 9.5 users can now enjoy the full interactive experience from the lock screen. On the home screen, a new clock widget is also available. The added 4x2 widget can be found in the Clock widget section and offers a combined analog and digital time display in one widget. As in the current One UI version, you can modify the shape, color settings, and opacity, sustaining One UI's flexible approach to customization.