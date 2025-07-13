Want To Disable Face ID For Your iPhone's Apps? Here's How To Do It

In September 2024, Apple released the iOS 18 update for all compatible devices. As with any major OS update, iOS 18 also received mixed responses from users. There were things like the redesigned Photos app and the new control center customization options that people really didn't like in the iOS 18 update. In contrast, there were also features like message scheduling and vehicle motion cues that were appreciated by Apple fans. The one feature that we loved the most was the ability to lock individual apps using Face ID.

This feature gives you the freedom to hand over your iPhone to anyone without worrying that they will be able to access sensitive apps like Photos or social media apps. On iOS 18 compatible devices that don't support Face ID, like the iPhone SE 2, you can lock apps using Touch ID. However, there may be times when you want to disable Face ID for your apps, perhaps because Face ID is not working on your iPhone. Fortunately, it's possible to do this, and the process is almost similar to how you enabled Face ID for your iPhone apps.