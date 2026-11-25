Which Bridgestone tires are available at your local warehouse will depend entirely on the vehicle as well as what's in stock at that particular location. For example, searching for tires for a 2027 Honda HR-V at this writer's local Costco brings up four options to choose from. The Turanza EverDrive is an all-season, electric-vehicle-compatible tire with an 80,000-mile warranty and a listed price of $188.99 per tire. A four-tire purchase would normally cost you $755.96 before tax. With the discount, the price drops to $675.96 before tax. Other options include the UltraWeather, the Turanza LS100, and the Blizzak IcePeak.

Available inventory will vary from warehouse to warehouse, but one thing that won't is the warranty you'll get on your tires from Costco. The big-box retailer backs most passenger, performance, and light truck tires with a five-year road hazard warranty. This warranty covers both repairable punctures and tire failure caused by road hazards. If it's within that five-year period and the tire has more than 2/32 of an inch of tread left, Costco will either patch the damage for free or give you a credit toward a replacement. (Both Sam's Club and Costco tire centers do replacements the same way: You'll get a credit toward the purchase of a new tire based on how much tread you had left.)