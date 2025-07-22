Honda HR-V: What Do The Letters Stand For?

Today, the HR-V serves as Honda's entry-level crossover, serving as the entry-level Honda model for 2025. In 2024, the HR-V recorded its best sales year to date in America, with over 150,000 examples finding a home. Despite its popularity, many of the HR-V's latest buyers likely don't know the origin of their new car's name.

The first generation of the HR-V was launched in Japan in 1998, with Honda pitching it towards young people who wanted a high-riding car that was small and affordable. The brand also claimed that the HR-V was an entirely new genre of car at the time of its launch.

The HR-V name was coined to reflect these selling points, and stood for Hi-rider Revolutionary Vehicle. Initially, the car was only available as a three-door, but a five-door version was introduced in 1999. It was longer and more spacious than the original three-door design, but still featured the same elevated ride height and boxy design. Honda claimed the car was designed to evoke a "jet feel," although with a modest 123 horsepower on offer in the top-spec variant, it certainly wasn't jet-like in performance terms.

It would take until the 2016 model year for the HR-V to launch in America. By that time, the car had evolved into a more conventional small crossover and was based on the same Global Compact Series platform that underpinned the brand's other small cars.