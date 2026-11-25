2027 Audi RS6 Sedan Spotted Testing At Nürburgring Before Its Big Return
Good news! The Audi RS6 looks like it's coming back as early as next year. A big mean camouflaged Audi was spotted testing on the Nürburgring. It sported two giant exhaust ports, and the driver is wearing what appears to be a racing suit and a helmet. So, Audi is clearly taking performance testing seriously.
It appears as though the RS6 Sedan is joining the lineup once more, after being absent from the current generation. Even then, the venerated RS6 Avant is almost certainly poised for a return as well. Fortunately, the current Audi lineup isn't lacking in big sport sedans, as there is the S5 and S6, but the only RS sedan is the RS3 and the battery-powered RS e-Tron GT. It's definitely a good time for the RS6 to return.
More good news is that Audi confirmed in November 2026 that the next RS6 Avant will reach North America. The rumor mill is saying that the next RS6 will be a plug-in hybrid, perhaps to fight cars like the BMW M5, also due for a refresh soon, and the Mercedes-AMG sedans. Audi's only hybrid sports car at the moment is the Nuvolari supercar.
More big German performance sedans
The specifications of the new RS6 are still a mystery, but just so there's something to compare it to, the previous model had 621 horsepower. SlashGear tested one of the last Avant models earlier this year. It had a 0-60 time of 3.4 seconds. Those specs are already fairly spicy, especially for a hopped-up wagon. With the help from a hybrid layout, there's certainly room for improvement.
As far as price, it's an Audi RS model, so it won't be cheap. We don't know exact figures obviously, but the model SlashGear evaluated retailed for nearly $160,000. The current full-size S8 sits at an even $130,000.
We will have to wait a little longer for exact details to come out, but we can all rest assured that the big primarily gas-powered German sport sedan isn't going anywhere, at least anytime soon. Audi certainly wasn't going to let Mercedes and BMW have all the fun.