Good news! The Audi RS6 looks like it's coming back as early as next year. A big mean camouflaged Audi was spotted testing on the Nürburgring. It sported two giant exhaust ports, and the driver is wearing what appears to be a racing suit and a helmet. So, Audi is clearly taking performance testing seriously.

It appears as though the RS6 Sedan is joining the lineup once more, after being absent from the current generation. Even then, the venerated RS6 Avant is almost certainly poised for a return as well. Fortunately, the current Audi lineup isn't lacking in big sport sedans, as there is the S5 and S6, but the only RS sedan is the RS3 and the battery-powered RS e-Tron GT. It's definitely a good time for the RS6 to return.

More good news is that Audi confirmed in November 2026 that the next RS6 Avant will reach North America. The rumor mill is saying that the next RS6 will be a plug-in hybrid, perhaps to fight cars like the BMW M5, also due for a refresh soon, and the Mercedes-AMG sedans. Audi's only hybrid sports car at the moment is the Nuvolari supercar.