BMW M5 Refresh Caught Testing At The Nurburgring: What's Likely Behind The Camo

The current BMW M5 and its station wagon counterpart is a bit of a monster in BMW's lineup. It has 717 horsepower, weighs 5,390 pounds, and has a top speed of 190 miles an hour. Now, spy shots have revealed what very well could be a refreshed version of the super sedan.

The design of the M5 we all know and love has been around since 2024, so the photos — taken at the Nürburgring no less — could potentially be an aesthetic update. The big Beemer is under camouflage, which is doing its job and hiding some of the specifics, but the front fascia looks a little less angry and carries at least some Neue Klasse influence that we've seen in the new iX4 and i3.

The photos are, at the very least, an aesthetic upgrade for the M5 to make the flagship sedan a little more current. The spy photos might also be giving us a peek at what might be the BMW M5 Competition, a model that is conspicuously absent from the 5-Series lineup.