Tractor Supply Has A Deep Discount On This Coleman Mini Bike For Black Friday
If you have a teenager who's getting into compact motorsports, a mini bike would be an excellent holiday gift. Of course, entire vehicles tend to be prohibitively expensive, which can often mean searching for cheaper brands. This is why you might want to plan a little jaunt to Tractor Supply soon, as the chain sells various Coleman mini-bikes, which includes both gas-powered and battery-powered mini-bikes.
As part of its early-bird Black Friday deals, Tractor Supply Co. is offering the Coleman Powersports 196cc Gas Mini Bike. While this bite-sized two-wheeler would normally run you nearly a grand at $899.99, for the duration of the retailer's Black Friday sales, you can pick it up at a steep discount of $599.99, a good 33% off its usual price tag.
With Black Friday coming at the end of this week, retailers across the market spectrum are gearing up to offer their best deals of the year. If there's some manner of elaborate gift you're on the hunt for, this will likely be your last and best chance to get it at a semi-reasonable price.
The bike is 33% off its usual price tag
The Coleman Powersports gas-powered mini-bike, model number B200R, features a 196cc, 6 HP engine, capable of max speeds of around 23 MPH. It's perfect for a quick jaunt around the neighborhood or a little cruise down the road and to the park.
It's rated for ages 13 and up, with a heavy-duty steel tube construction and large, low-pressure tires, plus a hydraulic suspension in the front for a little extra resilience. It uses an automatic chain transmission with rear hydraulic disc brakes, everything you need to be road safe, at least on residential back roads. The only things you need to bring to the table are gas, oil, and a helmet; everything else necessary for operation is included in the box.
This Coleman mini-bike is in stock both in brick-and-mortar Tractor Supply storefronts and for online shipping. Whichever way you buy it, you'll still get the discount. The only limitation, according to its store page, is that the bike cannot be shipped to the states of Arkansas, Louisiana, Oregon, or Washington. If you live in one of those states, you'll have to shop in person. On the bright side, shopping in person means you can pick up a bottle of motor oil at the same time.