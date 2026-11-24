If you have a teenager who's getting into compact motorsports, a mini bike would be an excellent holiday gift. Of course, entire vehicles tend to be prohibitively expensive, which can often mean searching for cheaper brands. This is why you might want to plan a little jaunt to Tractor Supply soon, as the chain sells various Coleman mini-bikes, which includes both gas-powered and battery-powered mini-bikes.

As part of its early-bird Black Friday deals, Tractor Supply Co. is offering the Coleman Powersports 196cc Gas Mini Bike. While this bite-sized two-wheeler would normally run you nearly a grand at $899.99, for the duration of the retailer's Black Friday sales, you can pick it up at a steep discount of $599.99, a good 33% off its usual price tag.

With Black Friday coming at the end of this week, retailers across the market spectrum are gearing up to offer their best deals of the year. If there's some manner of elaborate gift you're on the hunt for, this will likely be your last and best chance to get it at a semi-reasonable price.