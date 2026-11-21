Coleman sells several mini bike models at Tractor Supply, with prices ranging from $499.99 to just under $1,300. While it has a lot more gas options in its portfolio, it does have one model that can go almost head-to-head at 20 mph: the Coleman Powersports Electric Minibike. On Tractor Supply, the Coleman Powersports 60V Lithium Battery-Powered Electric Minibike is priced at $1,299.99. However, it's currently 23% off, for $999.99. And if this is still a little over your budget, it's also available in installments for qualified buyers. It's also available for pickup and delivery, with the exception of Arkansas and Louisiana. The price already includes a 90-day manufacturer's warranty, but you can also add a protection plan for one year ($99.99) or two years ($149.99).

As of November 2026, the Coleman Powersports 60V Lithium Battery-Powered Electric Minibike has generated an average rating of 4.6 stars from 28 people on Tractor Supply. Overall, most people agree that it's great quality considering its price point. Other things people liked about it include how it's not noisy, which reviewers have praised for being ideal in quiet neighborhoods. One person even noted that it was "Perfect for riding into barns and around animals without startling them." However, there were a few customers who raised issues with its throttle, as well as the display falling off. So, if you're interested, here's what you have to know about it and what your alternatives are.