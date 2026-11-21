Tractor Supply Is Selling A 20MPH Electric Coleman Mini Bike – Here's What It Costs
Coleman sells several mini bike models at Tractor Supply, with prices ranging from $499.99 to just under $1,300. While it has a lot more gas options in its portfolio, it does have one model that can go almost head-to-head at 20 mph: the Coleman Powersports Electric Minibike. On Tractor Supply, the Coleman Powersports 60V Lithium Battery-Powered Electric Minibike is priced at $1,299.99. However, it's currently 23% off, for $999.99. And if this is still a little over your budget, it's also available in installments for qualified buyers. It's also available for pickup and delivery, with the exception of Arkansas and Louisiana. The price already includes a 90-day manufacturer's warranty, but you can also add a protection plan for one year ($99.99) or two years ($149.99).
As of November 2026, the Coleman Powersports 60V Lithium Battery-Powered Electric Minibike has generated an average rating of 4.6 stars from 28 people on Tractor Supply. Overall, most people agree that it's great quality considering its price point. Other things people liked about it include how it's not noisy, which reviewers have praised for being ideal in quiet neighborhoods. One person even noted that it was "Perfect for riding into barns and around animals without startling them." However, there were a few customers who raised issues with its throttle, as well as the display falling off. So, if you're interested, here's what you have to know about it and what your alternatives are.
What you need to know about the Coleman Powersports Electric Mini Bike
Powered by a 60V battery, the Coleman Powersports Electric Bike is capable of going up to 20 mph. Its maximum speed is possible because of its 6 hp and 2,000W DC brushless hub motor. According to Coleman, it takes between six and eight hours to charge to full capacity. But while it is rechargeable, it does carry the same risks as lithium batteries, such as degradation and fire. The bikes include an LCD screen where you can view speed, mileage, and battery level.
The vehicle measures 62.7 inches by 37.2 inches by 34.1 inches. It has a curb weight of 154 pounds, plus a load capacity of 198 pounds. The frame is made of carbon steel composite, while its seat is made of a combination of high-resilience PU and leather. The seat cushion height is 16.9 inches. With an 8-inch aluminum alloy hub, it has front and rear wheel sizes 197-8 and 197-10, respectively. It also has a minimum ground clearance of 6.9 inches.
This electric mini bike uses a continuously variable transmission system. Additionally, it has many of the same features you expect from similar Coleman minibikes, like hydraulic disc brakes with a stopping distance of just under 10 ft. As for its suspension, it uses a hydraulic front fork and hub motor and a high-strength spring shock absorber for its rear. It also has combined front headlights and an electric horn.
Electric Coleman vehicles you can find on Tractor Supply
A new arrival at Tractor Supply, Coleman also makes the Powersports Dart Electric Dirt Bike for $499.99. At half the price, it can only go up to 15.5 mph and weighs just 44 lbs. However, it's currently out of stock and not available for sale. Among its other electric-powered vehicles, it does have two other offers: the Powersports EV GK200 Go-Kart ($1,799.99) and Powersports Youth 120cc Sport ATV ($1,999.99). However, both models are only rated at 3.1 stars on average.
Alternatively, Coleman has a breadth of gas models with engines that run between 3 horsepower and 6 horsepower. Coleman does have a comparable gas model to the 60V Electric Mini Bike: the $799 Powersports Gas-Powered Mini Bike B200C, which is a little bit faster at 23 mph. It features a 196cc single-cylinder 4-stroke engine, automatic chain-driven transmission, and double shock absorbers. It can even carry a slightly heavier load capacity of 200 pounds. An online-exclusive product, it also has ratings that aren't far off from the electric one, with an average of 4.3 stars from 28 people.
With the same 30 mph speed limit, there's also the slightly more expensive $899.99 Powersports 196cc Gas Mini Bike B200, but its reviews are mixed. As of November 2025, 25 people have rated it 3.9 stars on average. But if you're looking for something even cheaper, some Coleman mini bike alternatives include models from Massimo, FRP, HiKnight, and Trailmaster.