Today, the US military requires reliable long-range communication to stay efficient. More importantly, communication arrays need to get set up faster than ever, which leaves little time to install large-scale systems that power them. One communication company believes it has the solution to this quandary.

Recently, Comtech Telecommunications Corp (Comtech for short) demonstrated its new COMET Multipath Radio (MPR) platform. This system utilizes a troposcatter link, a version of radio communication that transmits and scatters high-frequency radio waves into the troposphere (the lowest layer of the atmosphere). These waves bounce off various "irregularities" within the troposphere, such as atmospheric turbulence, to reach recipients well beyond the horizon.

During the demonstration, dubbed Tropo Thunder (not to be confused with the movie "Tropic Thunder"), Comtech showed that its COMET MPR platform could send radio signals 187 miles away, specifically from Pohakuloa Training Area on Hawaii Island to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam on Oahu, all with approximately 6 milliseconds of round-trip latency. For comparison, most long-range radios and walkie-talkies cap out at around 35 miles. But more importantly, Comtech's communications system required less than 350 watts of electricity to operate. That's less power than all other troposcatter links on the market. Since the US military is facing a growing problem that impacts its stores of vital hardware, including batteries, the need for systems that run on less juice has never been higher.