When it comes to weapons development, the United States military has some of the best vehicles, missiles, and bombs around. The U.S.' defense industry is immense, and it's not unusual for a new plane like the pictured B-21 Raider to make headlines as it progresses through development into production. While it's typical to read about a weapon's capabilities, destructive power, or how it might be used, one thing you never really hear about is what it's made of. That's partly because much about U.S. weapons is classified, but also because it's not particularly interesting to the public.

However, that changes when the conversation centers around a lack of a vital resource that goes into their construction, which is a growing problem facing the military today. You've likely heard of rare earth elements before, as they're necessary in the production of smartphones, batteries, steel alloys, permanent magnets, electronic displays, and more. As it happens, they, and several important, rare metals, are also needed for tons of U.S. weapon systems and vehicles.

Because of this, these elements are among the most important strategic resources on the planet, and the vast majority of them are found, mined, and processed in China. That's proving to be a problem, as China and the U.S. teeter on the edge of a possible future military conflict. As China and the West prepare for such a potentiality, the fact that China controls most of the world's rare earth elements and strategic metal resource operations puts the West in jeopardy of advancing technologically. Beyond that, a reduced amount of imported rare earth elements and other metals puts numerous current U.S. weapons and vehicles at risk.