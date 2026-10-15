New Lithium Operation Opens In America For The First Time Since The '60s

As of this writing, the United States has only one operational lithium mine, the Silver Peak Lithium Mine in Nevada, which opened in the 1960s. No new mine has gone into operation since Silver Peak, but a new process of lithium extraction offers a new means of obtaining the valuable metal. The U.S. Department of Energy (DoE) and Element3 launched the first domestic lithium extraction operation since the Silver Peak Lithium Mine opened; Element3, a Texas-based company, reached an important milestone in February 2026 via the DoE's Minerals to Materials Supply Chain Research Facility (METALLIC) in lithium extraction.

Instead of launching a new mining operation, Element3 has perfected a new process to extract lithium from the wastewater derived from oil production in the Permian Basin , which is located in Southwest Texas and Southeast New Mexico. Element3 received the licenses for seven Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) inventions dealing with lithium extraction in 2024, and is now moving forward with operational extraction. This marks the first time a new lithium-producing operation has launched in the U.S. since the '60s, and may significantly increase lithium production in the nation.

Lithium is an important factor in our day-to-day lives, as the element is vital in a number of electronics and batteries. If you're reading this article on your tablet or something like the iPhone 18 Pro, there's a good chance you're holding a lithium-ion battery at this moment. So, for modern life to function, lithium is a vital resource; the U.S. imports around 3,800 metric tons of lithium it needs as unrefined compounds each year, while exporting around 2,000 tons.