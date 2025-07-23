China Could Grind Worldwide Car Production To A Halt - Here's How

China could grind worldwide car production to a halt — and already has. China woke the world up when this happened on April 4, 2025. China accomplished this through its near-total control of and export restrictions on the supply of heavy rare earth elements, without which new cars cannot be built. These critical minerals are also required by military contractors, the semiconductor industry, and aerospace manufacturers.

The April 2025 rare earth supply shutoff quickly exhausted the auto industry's just-in-time supply chains. Ford's Explorer SUV plant had to shut down, while several European carmakers also had to cease production. There were repercussions felt all around the world. While these restrictions were relaxed in June, they could be activated again, depending on how worldwide trade tensions play out among the global users of rare earths. Electric cars (EVs) use large quantities of these materials, and there is a downside of dependence on rare earth elements for electric cars.

Rare earth elements are a group of 17 elements, including the 15 lanthanides found on the periodic table (elements 57 through 71). To be specific, these lanthanides include Lanthanum, Cerium, Praseodymium, Neodymium, Promethium, Samarium, Europium, Gadolinium, Terbium, Dysprosium, Holmium, Erbium, Thulium, Ytterbium, and Lutetium. Also included are the metals Scandium (element 21) and Yttrium (element 29). While these elements are abundant, they are found in very low concentrations and are difficult to extract.