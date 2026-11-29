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For anyone who's dreamed of having a workshop at home and getting a few projects past the planning stage, buying some tools is a good place to start. Of course, not everyone has a whole garage to dedicate to this kind of work, but there are smaller tools for people who have to share the space with cabinets and everyday storage. These compact models are easier to store and maneuver as you work.

So if you're more into doing this sort of work casually, like fixing things on the weekends or doing small projects, that's a handy bonus. Milwaukee has some good mini tools for this, with drilling, cutting, and finishing options that don't take up much space. This way, you make better use of the space you have.

Of course, not all small tools are created equal, and they also need to have enough capacity for the job you're planning on doing. Their size can be a limitation for bigger or more demanding jobs, and it's worth knowing about these limitations before you buy one. So, we've selected five compact Milwaukee tools and explained why they'll come in handy in your workshop.