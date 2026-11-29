5 Compact Milwaukee Tools That Are Ideal For A Small Workshop
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For anyone who's dreamed of having a workshop at home and getting a few projects past the planning stage, buying some tools is a good place to start. Of course, not everyone has a whole garage to dedicate to this kind of work, but there are smaller tools for people who have to share the space with cabinets and everyday storage. These compact models are easier to store and maneuver as you work.
So if you're more into doing this sort of work casually, like fixing things on the weekends or doing small projects, that's a handy bonus. Milwaukee has some good mini tools for this, with drilling, cutting, and finishing options that don't take up much space. This way, you make better use of the space you have.
Of course, not all small tools are created equal, and they also need to have enough capacity for the job you're planning on doing. Their size can be a limitation for bigger or more demanding jobs, and it's worth knowing about these limitations before you buy one. So, we've selected five compact Milwaukee tools and explained why they'll come in handy in your workshop.
M12 FUEL Installation Drill/Driver
Assembling a cabinet can be tricky, especially if you need to drive a screw close to a side panel and the drill body won't fit in that space. For this kind of situation, the Milwaukee M12 FUEL Installation Drill/Driver 2505-20 is a small tool with four interchangeable heads to help you work around it, and you can find it for $179 as a bare tool.
In this package, you get one head for working at right angles, while another offsets the bit to get to those spots closer to the edges. Instead of trying to jam a bigger drill in there, you can adapt the tool to fit the space you have in a drawer or cabinet. The other two heads are good for normal drilling and screwdriving.
The set also includes a bag for storing everything after use, with separate compartments for the heads. The tool has a magnetic holder to keep a few bits on hand while you work, and it's part of Milwaukee's M12 family, so you can share compatible batteries between tools.
M12 FUEL Jig Saw
To make cutouts without having a machine taking up a lot of room on the workbench all the time, you might want to buy a Milwaukee M12 FUEL Jig Saw 2545-20 for $199 as a bare tool. The body is around 8.9 inches long, so it's easier to find a place to put it away when you're finished with the job.
It's a situational tool, but there are still some jobs that need a jigsaw in your toolbox. This kind of tool is perfect for curves and shapes a circular saw can't handle, whether you're making decorative pieces or shaping a piece of wood. This Milwaukee model also has a light, so you can see the marked line as you follow the design.
If you need to change a worn blade on a job, it's possible to do it without having to look for another tool, and the saw has room to store extra blades, too. So, when working, they're not lying on the table. Also, for anyone juggling different projects in a small workshop, the saw offers several cutting options in one tool that fits on a shelf between jobs.
M12 FUEL Orbital Detail Sander
When you're working on the corners of a frame or between two pieces of wood, some areas may be harder to reach, especially if you are using a larger tool. In those situations, the Milwaukee M12 FUEL Orbital Detail Sander 2531-20 can help, with a pointed pad that can reach into places a round sander can't normally get into, which is great for restoring small pieces of furniture. The same applies to prepping decorative items, since you can sand those details by machine and not by hand.
The shape also makes it easier to steer the tool around contours. You can buy it for $159, but that doesn't include a battery or charger. It does come with sanding sheets and a foam interface pad to help it follow uneven surfaces. You can also adjust the speed for more control, and the sander's light helps you see the area you are sanding. Given its size, it's good for finishing and getting into tight spots, but a larger surface may require another tool.
M12 FUEL 3-inch Compact Cut Off Tool
Regularly $149 (and often on sale for $99), the Milwaukee M12 FUEL 3-inch Compact Cut Off Tool 2522-20 lets you make small cuts in metal, tile, or other materials, depending on the wheel you use. Its compact design also allows for one-handed use, so you can move the tool around more easily on a small workbench.
The package doesn't include a battery or charger, but its accessories include a metal-cutting wheel and a diamond wheel for tile, letting you prepare pieces for repairs and installations. That makes it a useful Milwaukee tool for remodeling work. You can also choose the wheel's rotation according to the direction of the cut, and the tool has a light to help you see while working.
The shoe lets you adjust the cutting depth and connect a vacuum to collect some of the dust, which is convenient when you work near other equipment. But the wheels measure 3 inches, so you don't have much depth to work with, making it worth checking whether the tool can handle the thickness of your materials.
M12 Brushless Rotary Tool
The Milwaukee M12 Brushless Rotary Tool 2525-20 costs $149 at Home Depot, also without a battery or charger, and lets you cut, grind, sand, and polish small pieces according to the accessory you install. That can help with miniatures, restoring objects, or smoothing out an edge that came out uneven after a cut. This model also has 12 speed settings, so you can adapt its rotation to the material and type of work, along with a light to help you see the details. The compact body is another advantage, since it makes the tool easier to guide in small areas.
To get more out of this one, it's worth having some accessories for Milwaukee's rotary tool, since there are several options, including sanding attachments, brushes, and polishing wheels. One advantage for someone with a small workshop is that swapping the attachment is all it takes to do different jobs, without the need for a dedicated machine for each task. The tool also includes a 1/8-inch collet to hold compatible accessories and has an integrated wrench to make changing them easier.