4 Top-Load Washing Machine Brands With Better Ratings Than Maytag
Doing laundry is pure drudgery — it's a chore that we're all familiar with, yet one that never feels finished. So it's understandably frustrating to open your washing machine to find that the tub hasn't drained or the cycle never finished. You can spend anywhere from a few hundred to a thousand dollars or more on a top-load washing machine, but the most popular options at big-box stores like Home Depot typically range from about $600 to $1,000. Brands such as Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, and, of course, Maytag tend to dominate the appliance section at most big-box stores.
Maytag was founded in 1893 in Iowa and remains an American company, though it's now owned by Whirlpool. About eight out of every 10 Maytag appliances are built in U.S. factories, and the company currently offers more than 10 top-load washing machines on its official website. Most options are generally well-reviewed, but several other brands top reliability and customer satisfaction ratings. Companies like Consumer Reports and J.D. Power can help you decide which brand is right for you. After all, when you're spending that amount of money, you expect the appliance to do its job. Here are four brands that are often ranked ahead of Maytag when it comes to top-load washing machines. Remember that front-load machines are ranked separately.
LG
Consumer Reports ranks LG as the most reliable high-efficiency top-load washing machine brand, and CNET selected an LG machine as its best top-load machine for 2026. Additionally, J.D. Power named LG as the most reliable top-load brand, and the company also ranks highest in customer satisfaction.
You may know LG for its media and entertainment offerings, but it's also the most popular brand when it comes to both top-load and front-load washing machines. According to Consumer Reports, LG represents a whopping 70% of its members' top-load high-efficiency model purchases. The company currently offers 21 top-load machines on its website, ranging in price from $569 to $1,099. Buyers can opt for smaller-capacity washers from 4.1 cubic feet to larger machines with up to 5.5 cubic feet.
LG is the only brand to earn Consumer Reports' top score for predicted reliability while also receiving high owner satisfaction marks. CNET recommends the LG Mega Capacity Smart Top-Load washer with impeller, available from LG for $829. This model has a capacity of 5 cubic feet, an EasyUnload design for convenient reach, and AI technology that helps you select optimal wash settings. You can find LG top-load washing machines at The Home Depot, Lowe's, Best Buy, and other big-box and appliance stores.
GE
If your top concern is reliability, J.D. Power ranks GE second. This study scores appliances by problems per 100 machines (PP100). LG takes the top spot with 56 PP100, but GE is a close second with 59 PP100. However, the brand does not make the top three in J.D. Power's Appliance Consumer Satisfaction Study.
GE is a very old brand, though it no longer includes the appliances division. In 2016, GE Appliances was sold to the Chinese company Haier, but Americans can still find GE-branded washers online and in stores. Prices range from about $500 to $1,100 for top-load options, which are available in both black and white finishes. Buyers can opt for models with or without an agitator, and most models are large capacity and suitable for larger families.
Higher-end models have Wi-Fi connectivity and smart features like SmartDispense, which allows users to scan the barcode found on the detergent bottle with GE's SmartHQ app. The washing machine will then dispense the proper amount of detergent. The Smart Wash and Smart Rinse features monitor the soil level throughout the cycle and optimize wash and rinse times. With the SmartHQ app, owners can also control laundry cycles and receive notifications.
Samsung
One of the most recognizable brands in the world, Samsung sells mobile and wearable smart devices, TVs, laptops and monitors, earbuds, headphones, and, of course, appliances. It has a smaller selection of top-load washing machines than other brands, with only seven models listed for sale on its website. Several models are available with or without an agitator, and regular prices range from $699 to $1,249.
Samsung took second place in J.D. Power's study in the top-load washer segment and third place in the reliability report for front-load washers. The brand offers some unique features, such as the Pet Care Wash cycle and built-in pet hair filters. You can also opt for a machine with Active WaterJet, which is an integrated water faucet inside the machine that can be used to pretreat items that are badly soiled or stained. The Super Speed Wash cycle can complete a full load in 28 minutes. If you select a model with Wi-Fi connectivity, you can use the SmartThings app to remotely start, stop, and delay the wash cycle. The app also provides usage notifications and troubleshooting options.
Samsung provides a 10-year warranty on the digital inverter motor, and buyers have the option to add three, five, or seven years of additional protection when they make a purchase directly from the company.
Speed Queen
Speed Queen may not have the name recognition of Maytag or Samsung, but Consumer Reports has put it at the top of its list of the most reliable agitator top-load washers. The brand received excellent scores for both predicted reliability and customer satisfaction, and we recently named it the number one major washing machine brand. If you're on the lookout for a dependable top-load washing machine with an agitator, Speed Queen is a good choice, but it's also the most expensive brand we've included. The entry-level TR3 top-load model has a list price of $1,449, and the TR7 ultra-quiet top-load washer sells for $1,849.
Speed Queen is also known for its solid warranty program, though the length of the warranty depends on which model you select. The TR3, for example, has a three-year warranty that includes all parts and in-home labor. Mid-tier models have a five-year warranty, while top-tier selections offer a seven-year warranty that also includes parts and labor.
Even entry-level models feature ultra-quiet operation and measure 43 decibels during agitation. The average washer measures between 50 and 75 decibels. If you're frequently frustrated when a large load unbalances and stops the wash cycle, Speed Queen machines also have out-of-balance management. The brand manufactures its washing machines in Ripon, Wisconsin, making it one of only a few American-made appliance brands.
How we selected these brands
All product reviews tend to be subjective, even when dealing with objective facts such as washing machine features and reliability ratings. With that in mind, we turned to several trusted product review resources, including Consumer Reports, CNET, and J.D. Power. Consumer Reports considers owner satisfaction surveys, independent testing, predicted reliability, and category-specific scoring weights to make its judgment. J.D. Power's appliance study measures reliability and the overall service experience of customers but does not conduct independent testing. Conversely, CNET's rankings are based on its own product tests and analysis.