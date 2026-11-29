Doing laundry is pure drudgery — it's a chore that we're all familiar with, yet one that never feels finished. So it's understandably frustrating to open your washing machine to find that the tub hasn't drained or the cycle never finished. You can spend anywhere from a few hundred to a thousand dollars or more on a top-load washing machine, but the most popular options at big-box stores like Home Depot typically range from about $600 to $1,000. Brands such as Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, and, of course, Maytag tend to dominate the appliance section at most big-box stores.

Maytag was founded in 1893 in Iowa and remains an American company, though it's now owned by Whirlpool. About eight out of every 10 Maytag appliances are built in U.S. factories, and the company currently offers more than 10 top-load washing machines on its official website. Most options are generally well-reviewed, but several other brands top reliability and customer satisfaction ratings. Companies like Consumer Reports and J.D. Power can help you decide which brand is right for you. After all, when you're spending that amount of money, you expect the appliance to do its job. Here are four brands that are often ranked ahead of Maytag when it comes to top-load washing machines. Remember that front-load machines are ranked separately.