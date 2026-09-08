Impeller Vs. Agitator Washer: Pros, Cons, And Differences Explained
Laundry may be one of those tasks that few people actually enjoy. It can feel a little less like a task, however, if you are using a machine from one of the better-rated manufacturers on the market. When shopping for a new washer, you'll need to not just choose the brand of your new washer, but also which style of machine you need. After all, it's not simply a matter of selecting a front-loading or top-loading device. And if you go for a top-loading washer, you will also need to decide if you want to purchase an impeller washer or one that utilizes an agitator.
In essence, both of these terms describe the method that each style of top-loading washing machine uses to clean clothes during a wash cycle. An agitator machine is one that features a large vertical post with fins on it in the middle of the drum. Meanwhile, an impeller machine features a more low-profile disc or cone in the bottom of the drum. Both the impeller and agitator spin during a cycle, with the latter device forcing clothes together and using friction to help clean them. An impeller machine, on the other hand, creates strong water currents as it spins and uses the fabric-on-fabric friction to aid in the cleaning process.
Which style of washer is better?
You cannot find a front-loading washing machine that features either an agitator or an impeller because front-loading washers don't require any sort of agitating agent during a cycle, relying instead on gravity to do its job as it tumbles the load. If you prefer a top-loader with either an agitator or impeller, you should know there are pros and cons for each style of machine.
Agitator washers have long been the standard, and they tend to be cheaper. By many accounts, agitators are among the most aggressive cleaning options, as the level of friction created between the post and fabric can work wonders with heavy-duty stains. Unfortunately, on higher soil level settings, the friction can be damaging to items — particularly clothes with straps attached — and may even contribute to shortening their lifespan. Moreover, that agitator pole can limit your ability to wash heavier items like comforters.
The good news about an impeller style washer is that the lack of an agitator pole means you can fit pretty much anything you want inside the wash basin, including most comforters and bedding. The poleless setup tends to be gentler on your clothes too, though the impeller still creates enough force to properly clean them. This style of machine often uses less water than an agitator as well, though cycle times tend to be longer. As for which might be considered better, well, that largely depends on your personal needs.