Impeller Vs. Agitator Washer: Pros, Cons, And Differences Explained

Laundry may be one of those tasks that few people actually enjoy. It can feel a little less like a task, however, if you are using a machine from one of the better-rated manufacturers on the market. When shopping for a new washer, you'll need to not just choose the brand of your new washer, but also which style of machine you need. After all, it's not simply a matter of selecting a front-loading or top-loading device. And if you go for a top-loading washer, you will also need to decide if you want to purchase an impeller washer or one that utilizes an agitator.

In essence, both of these terms describe the method that each style of top-loading washing machine uses to clean clothes during a wash cycle. An agitator machine is one that features a large vertical post with fins on it in the middle of the drum. Meanwhile, an impeller machine features a more low-profile disc or cone in the bottom of the drum. Both the impeller and agitator spin during a cycle, with the latter device forcing clothes together and using friction to help clean them. An impeller machine, on the other hand, creates strong water currents as it spins and uses the fabric-on-fabric friction to aid in the cleaning process.