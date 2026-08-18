What Does Soil Level Mean On A Washing Machine?

Setting a washing machine load begins with using the right amount of water and energy. This can help ensure that you're only using what you need and the wash time doesn't go too long. But things can get tricky when trying to factor in "soil level." This setting has nothing to do with the amount of clothes in the machine, but rather it relates to how dirty the load is.

The soil level setting can be used to adjust the amount of washing the clothes need, and it works using different options. Light, Normal, and Heavy, are usually the different levels to choose from, with the selected setting affecting the wash time. Some washing machines may also adjust detergent dispensing based on the soil level. Normal is the setting you'll probably use for everyday loads and is intended for clothes with a typical amount of dirt. Light is better for clothing that has little visible dirt and Heavy is for clothes with more substantial soil.

When choosing the soil level, it's important to know that this is a separate setting from the wash cycle. The cycle is selected based on the type of clothing or fabric being washed, while the soil level is based on how dirty those items are. For example, a delicate garment with some staining may still require a Delicates cycle, while a thicker item may require a different cycle. The soil level can then be adjusted based on the amount of dirt the item has.