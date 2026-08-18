What Does Soil Level Mean On A Washing Machine?
Setting a washing machine load begins with using the right amount of water and energy. This can help ensure that you're only using what you need and the wash time doesn't go too long. But things can get tricky when trying to factor in "soil level." This setting has nothing to do with the amount of clothes in the machine, but rather it relates to how dirty the load is.
The soil level setting can be used to adjust the amount of washing the clothes need, and it works using different options. Light, Normal, and Heavy, are usually the different levels to choose from, with the selected setting affecting the wash time. Some washing machines may also adjust detergent dispensing based on the soil level. Normal is the setting you'll probably use for everyday loads and is intended for clothes with a typical amount of dirt. Light is better for clothing that has little visible dirt and Heavy is for clothes with more substantial soil.
When choosing the soil level, it's important to know that this is a separate setting from the wash cycle. The cycle is selected based on the type of clothing or fabric being washed, while the soil level is based on how dirty those items are. For example, a delicate garment with some staining may still require a Delicates cycle, while a thicker item may require a different cycle. The soil level can then be adjusted based on the amount of dirt the item has.
Choosing the right soil level matters
Choosing the wrong soil level on your washing machine can affect how well your clothes are cleaned and how much time they spend in the unit. Choose a lower setting for heavily soiled clothes, and you may not fully eliminate stains or smells, even if you clean your washer as often as you should. Choose a higher setting than necessary, you could put lightly soiled clothes through a longer wash than they need.
When you change the soil level on a washing machine, you could affect several parts of the wash cycle, depending on the model. In addition to either increasing or decreasing wash time, the setting could change how the washer agitates or tumbles the clothes. The water temperature, or even the amount of water used, can also be affected. However, a top-load washer brand may use more water when you select a higher soil level, while a front-load model may handle the setting differently.
The soil level setting may also be limited by the wash cycle you choose. Some cycles come with predetermined settings that do not allow every modifier to be changed. Because of this, you might find that the soil level cannot be adjusted for certain types of loads, even if your washing machine normally gives you that option. For more information about the soil level setting for your specific washing machine, consult your owner's manual.