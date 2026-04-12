The Best Top-Load Washer Brand Isn't Samsung, According To Consumer Reports

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Samsung is one of the biggest manufacturers of home appliances, as well as a plethora of other weirder products, so you might expect it to also be the leader among washing machine brands. However, that is not the case. According to Consumer Reports, Samsung is among the best washer brands, but its top-load models aren't quite the best of the best.

Samsung's premium home appliance rival, LG, is the clear winner, or so claims Consumer Reports. LG has a great brand reliability score, top grades in washing performance, and the highest overall scores in the categories of regular- and high-efficiency top-loaded washers. User satisfaction is nothing to write home about, but it's important to note that washers from other brands are even less liked by buyers, including many Samsung models.

Samsung and LG are often compared when it comes to appliances, from high-quality clothes dryers to refrigerators, but rarely does one brand rank so much better than the other. In this case, LG dominates in two distinct categories.