Not Samsung Or GE: This Brand Tops JD Power's 2026 Appliance Satisfaction Study For Top-Load Washers
There are several reasons someone might choose a top-loading washing machine over a front-loading one when they need a new laundry appliance. They're typically cheaper on average and cost less to maintain. They also have drawbacks, since they aren't as efficient with power and water as front-loading models. A person needs to decide why a top-loader is right for them, and if it is, they'll naturally want the best on the market. Well, J.D. Power has helped in people's search with a study on customer satisfaction across all kinds of appliances, including top-load washers. Based on findings from over 28,000 respondents, LG is the top brand in this category.
Along with overall satisfaction, J.D. Power takes into account customer responses based on things like durability and store experience, assigning a point value out of 1,000 to reflect the average satisfaction. LG's top-load washing machines earned a score of 719 out of 1,000. This places it 24 points above the overall average satisfaction score for top-loaders. LG's victory in this category is a narrow one, though. Samsung earned second place here with a score of 716 points. The two sit comfortably above Maytag in third place, though, finishing with 704 points. GE Appliances' top-loaders ranked at the very bottom of the list with only 665 points, 23 points below Whirlpool in second-to-last place. Notably, though, LG's top-loader customer satisfaction score of 719 would still put it below the overall average for front-loading washing machines, which fared much better in J.D. Power's study.
LG rates highly among all laundry appliances
Top-loading washing machines may not have as high customer satisfaction ratings as front-loading ones, but that doesn't mean LG shouldn't still be considered for those appliances. The J.D. Power study has LG front-loading washers earning a satisfaction total of 740 points. That score does put it in second place instead of first — though it does rank as the best brand by Consumer Reports – but it's also only one point behind the category's first-place finisher, Maytag, which got 741 points. Meanwhile, Samsung earned 730 points, two points fewer than the overall average for front-loading washing machines. So, a high overall score doesn't guarantee a brand ranks highly across the board for laundry.
In fact, LG is the only brand that ranks in the top two among top-load washers, front-load washers, and dryers. In the latter category, LG again finished in second place with a satisfaction score of 715 points out of 1,000. Here, Samsung does take the top spot, and it does so with a pretty healthy lead with a score of 727 points. These two are the only brands that are above the overall average satisfaction score of 707 points for dryers.
LG's numbers are up across the board compared with J.D. Power's 2025 appliance study. Top-loading washers saw the biggest improvement, rising from 691 points last year to 719 now. Front-loading washers went from 721 points to 740, and dryers from 709 to 715. If LG can keep this upward trajectory in customer satisfaction, it spells very good news for future buyers of its washing machines and dryers.