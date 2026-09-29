Not Samsung Or GE: This Brand Tops JD Power's 2026 Appliance Satisfaction Study For Top-Load Washers

There are several reasons someone might choose a top-loading washing machine over a front-loading one when they need a new laundry appliance. They're typically cheaper on average and cost less to maintain. They also have drawbacks, since they aren't as efficient with power and water as front-loading models. A person needs to decide why a top-loader is right for them, and if it is, they'll naturally want the best on the market. Well, J.D. Power has helped in people's search with a study on customer satisfaction across all kinds of appliances, including top-load washers. Based on findings from over 28,000 respondents, LG is the top brand in this category.

Along with overall satisfaction, J.D. Power takes into account customer responses based on things like durability and store experience, assigning a point value out of 1,000 to reflect the average satisfaction. LG's top-load washing machines earned a score of 719 out of 1,000. This places it 24 points above the overall average satisfaction score for top-loaders. LG's victory in this category is a narrow one, though. Samsung earned second place here with a score of 716 points. The two sit comfortably above Maytag in third place, though, finishing with 704 points. GE Appliances' top-loaders ranked at the very bottom of the list with only 665 points, 23 points below Whirlpool in second-to-last place. Notably, though, LG's top-loader customer satisfaction score of 719 would still put it below the overall average for front-loading washing machines, which fared much better in J.D. Power's study.