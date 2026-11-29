2027 RAV4 Woodland Edition: What's New With Toyota's Off-Road SUV?
The model year 2026 has been a huge one for Toyota's best-selling RAV4. Not only did this year mark the arrival of the sixth-generation, heavily redesigned 2026 RAV4, but it also saw a number of major changes for the model. The big ones include a move to a standard hybrid powertrain across the lineup, as well as splitting the RAV4 into three distinct styles, with some trims offering both hybrid (HEV) and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) variants.
While demand has been red hot for the RAV4, putting Toyota in a crunch to expand production, it's now been a full year since the '26 model debuted, and that means the 2027 RAV4 is on the way. Having just undergone a full redesign, the '27 RAV4 is largely the same as before, but Toyota has already made some changes across the lineup, with the biggest upgrades coming on the off-road-oriented RAV4 Woodland trim.
Among the changes to the overall 2027 RAV4 lineup are upgrades to the charging system on PHEV models, along with terrain programming tweaks for RAV4s equipped with all-wheel drive. The RAV4 Woodland is where most of the attention went, though, with Toyota adding a revised suspension setup for more ground clearance, as well as redesigned floor mats and cargo mats for this ruggedized crossover SUV.
The 2027 RAV4 Woodland gets more ground clearance
The Woodland trim debuted on the previous-generation RAV4 Hybrid for the 2023 model year. With the 2026 redesign, Toyota made it more distinctive and also offered it on the 324-horsepower RAV4 PHEV. While the functional changes between the Woodland and other all-wheel-drive RAV4s were mainly limited to larger all-terrain tires, the model also got its own exterior treatment, with a Woodland-specific front bumper, Rigid fog lights, larger overfenders, a standard trailer hitch, plus some unique interior appointments.
Because of those larger tires, the 2026 RAV4 Woodland has 8.5 inches of ground clearance, which is a .4-inch improvement over other models. For 2027, Toyota is taking the Woodland's upgrades a little further, adding a new suspension setup. Thanks to new shocks, springs, and jounce bumpers, the '27 RAV4 Woodland now has 9.1 inches of ground clearance, at least a full inch more than the rest of the lineup. For comparison's sake, the highly capable Subaru Forester Wilderness still edges it out with 9.3 inches.
In keeping with its rugged personality, the Woodland also comes standard all-weather floor mats and cargo mats, which Toyota says are getting a new design for 2027. That does it for the Woodland-specific changes, but there's another update that might improve its (and other RAV4s') off-road performance.
Small but notable 2027 RAV4 updates all around
For 2026, RAV4s equipped with all-wheel drive (which the Woodland comes with standard) had a Trail mode that could be activated in off-road situations. For 2027, Trail mode is being replaced with a Multi-Terrain Select system that can be switched between Rock and Dirt and Mud & Sand modes. There are no mechanical changes to the RAV4's electric all-wheel-drive system, but this update should allow drivers to better dial in the traction control for a specific type of terrain. As before, there will also be a Snow mode, which is now accessed through the car's primary drive mode selections.
Finally, those opting for the highly recommended RAV4 PHEV will find some notable changes to the SUV's charging system for the '27 model year. The big change is a move to a NACS charging port, and Toyota also expanded a faster AC charger and DC fast-charging ability to all PHEV models, with those options previously limited only to certain trims. Toyota says the 2027 RAV4 HEV will begin arriving at dealerships before the end of the year, with PHEV models to follow in early 2027. Of course, the bigger concern for the company is whether it can continue to ramp up RAV4 production volume, with yearly sales numbers suffering because of a lack of supply on dealer lots.