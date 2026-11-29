The model year 2026 has been a huge one for Toyota's best-selling RAV4. Not only did this year mark the arrival of the sixth-generation, heavily redesigned 2026 RAV4, but it also saw a number of major changes for the model. The big ones include a move to a standard hybrid powertrain across the lineup, as well as splitting the RAV4 into three distinct styles, with some trims offering both hybrid (HEV) and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) variants.

While demand has been red hot for the RAV4, putting Toyota in a crunch to expand production, it's now been a full year since the '26 model debuted, and that means the 2027 RAV4 is on the way. Having just undergone a full redesign, the '27 RAV4 is largely the same as before, but Toyota has already made some changes across the lineup, with the biggest upgrades coming on the off-road-oriented RAV4 Woodland trim.

Among the changes to the overall 2027 RAV4 lineup are upgrades to the charging system on PHEV models, along with terrain programming tweaks for RAV4s equipped with all-wheel drive. The RAV4 Woodland is where most of the attention went, though, with Toyota adding a revised suspension setup for more ground clearance, as well as redesigned floor mats and cargo mats for this ruggedized crossover SUV.