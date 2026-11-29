It's easy to forget how far automotive and powertrain technology has advanced — something as unexciting as the 2026 Hyundai Ioniq 5 AWD will manage 320 horsepower without using any gasoline. So it's quite remarkable that in 2005, Connaught set about designing a supercharged 2.0-liter V10 to go in its Type-D Syracuse GT. That's 10 cylinders with about as much total displacement as a normal four-cylinder car engine. Why limit the greatness of human engineering to only four cylinders when you can fit 10? Connaught pushed to get close to 300 hp at the crank, or around 150 hp per liter, which compares very favorably with many other powerful V10 engines.

Low weight, four seats, rear-wheel drive, a five-speed manual transmission, plus an interesting engine; this is what former Jaguar engineers Tim Bishop and Tony Martindale wanted to achieve with the Type-D Syracuse GT. A 0-60 mph time of less than five seconds and a top speed of about 170 mph were Connaught's estimates, all of which would be impressive for that period. However, as PistonHeads discovered on its visit to view one in December 2005, the example there was unable to move under its own power, although the V10 engine had reportedly been run separately. Hardly ideal conditions in which to judge the abilities of a purported 170 mph car.