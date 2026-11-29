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Something you quickly notice once you start shopping for power tools in earnest, whether for professional purposes or to fill out a personal workshop, is that just about every major brand uses its own proprietary battery system. There may be similarities between the systems DeWalt and Ryobi use, such as their estimated voltages and power outputs, but they're both wholly self-contained. That means no using batteries for one brand's system in another's.

However, there are some proverbial cracks in these sealed ecosystems, within which various smaller brands make their homes, utilizing those major branded systems to power their own tools. A small handful of tool and accessory brands have designed their products to work with the 20V battery packs specifically made by DeWalt, whether in an official partnership with DeWalt or without its direct permission. Permission aside, if you already had a large stack of DeWalt batteries lying around in your workshop, you would be able to use them with these brands' offerings.