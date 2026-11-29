5 Tool Brands That Work With DeWalt 20V Batteries
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Something you quickly notice once you start shopping for power tools in earnest, whether for professional purposes or to fill out a personal workshop, is that just about every major brand uses its own proprietary battery system. There may be similarities between the systems DeWalt and Ryobi use, such as their estimated voltages and power outputs, but they're both wholly self-contained. That means no using batteries for one brand's system in another's.
However, there are some proverbial cracks in these sealed ecosystems, within which various smaller brands make their homes, utilizing those major branded systems to power their own tools. A small handful of tool and accessory brands have designed their products to work with the 20V battery packs specifically made by DeWalt, whether in an official partnership with DeWalt or without its direct permission. Permission aside, if you already had a large stack of DeWalt batteries lying around in your workshop, you would be able to use them with these brands' offerings.
Graco
For as big and ubiquitous as brands like DeWalt can get, a single tool brand can't realistically manufacture every single tool in every single possible permutation. For example, while DeWalt does make spray guns you could use for painting your house or a large D.I.Y. project, they're strictly of the pneumatic type, requiring an air compressor to use. If you want something battery-powered, you're out of luck. It is within this specific niche that the brand Graco has made its home.
The Graco brand makes various implements for homeowners and contractors, with a particular specialization in spray guns. The majority of Graco's spray tools either require regular outlet power or run off air compressors like DeWalt's, but there are exceptions, including the Graco Ultra Cordless Handheld Airless Sprayer and the Graco Ultra QuickShot II Airless Sprayer. Both of these spraying tools draw power from a DeWalt 20V Max Li-ion battery pack, attached to the handle and the central unit, respectively. It's not entirely clear whether this is an official partnership; Graco does mention DeWalt's name on its listings with a trademark symbol and confirms it's licensed to use DeWalt's battery system in the Ultra QuickShot II.
Klein Tools
Even if we're comparing major tool brands to slightly less ubiquitous ones, there's usually going to be some crossover between the particular tools on offer. For instance, Klein Tools sells several of the same types of tools as DeWalt, such as impact wrenches and impact drivers. Where Klein Tools differentiates itself is in the manufacture and sale of electrician-focused tools, such as cable cutters and crimpers. The majority of Klein Tools' offerings are unpowered hand tools, but for a select few powered implements, it's DeWalt's 20V packs bringing the juice.
Klein Tools uses the DeWalt battery framework to power tools including its compact impact wrench and compact impact driver, as well as its 7-ton and 12-ton cable cutters and cable crimpers. In a 2018 press release, Klein Tools confirmed its products used DeWalt batteries, so you can use them without worrying about compatibility.
MAC Tools
Given how big of a deal DeWalt is, it's easy to forget that it's actually a subsidiary of a much bigger company. DeWalt, alongside numerous other tool brands like Craftsman and Stanley Tools, is a subsidiary of Stanley Black and Decker, one of the biggest names in the global tool and power equipment industry. While each of the brands under Stanley Black and Decker's banner has their own patents and systems, it wouldn't turn many heads if one of them happened to borrow a few bits from its siblings, as we see with MAC Tools.
MAC Tools is a similar brand to DeWalt, dealing primarily in professional-grade tools like drill/drivers, impact wrenches, sanders, and so on. It sells hand tools and air-powered tools, as well as both 12V and 20V battery-powered tools. While MAC Tools does technically have its own battery framework, it is functionally identical to DeWalt's, and you can snap DeWalt's 20V battery packs onto a 20V MAC Tools product with no additional adapters required. You can see at the bottom of the MAC Tools website that it is an authorized distributor of DeWalt products, so presumably, this is an inter-brand cooperative effort under the Stanley Black and Decker banner.
Mellif
When a particular brand gets big enough in just about any industry, hardware included, it naturally tends to attract those who want to piggyback off of its ideas and systems as much as possible. The Mellif tools brand is one example of this, as not only does it make use of DeWalt's batteries, but also those of Milwaukee, Makita, and Bosch.
In the specific case of DeWalt's batteries, Mellif makes use of the 20V Max system to power tools and implements that DeWalt itself does not offer. This includes D.I.Y. tools like a hot glue gun, a paint sprayer, and a stick pump, as well as gadgets that have nothing to do with D.I.Y. or repairs whatsoever, including a deep tissue massager, a heated lunchbox, and even a KidsVolt electric dirt bike for kids. Unlike some of the other brands that make use of DeWalt batteries, Mellif doesn't leave any ambiguity as to its permissions in the matter; it specifically explains on its website that it is not associated with, sponsored by, or endorsed by DeWalt. This does carry an unspoken implication that, if you use your DeWalt batteries with any of Mellif's products, you do so at your own risk, or at the risk of your batteries.
WaxPar
While the best policy is definitely to stick with genuine DeWalt products to use with your DeWalt batteries, the unfortunate fact of the matter is that, as a major name brand, DeWalt's products can be prohibitively expensive. This is the entire reason that so many smaller brands have found comfortable homes in those proverbial cracks, because people want cheaper products that work with the systems they already have. For example, if DeWalt's workplace aids like lights and fans are too expensive for you, WaxPar's offerings become much more attractive.
WaxPar is a very small tool brand, seemingly operating exclusively out of its Amazon storefront. In a similar vein to Mellif, it sells tools designed to mimic those of other major brands, including Ryobi, Milwaukee, and DeWalt. Its DeWalt offerings are primarily relegated to handheld jobsite lights, work fans, and battery-powered inverters. The key difference is pricing; where DeWalt's jobsite spotlight is priced at $ 68.99 on Amazon, for instance, WaxPar's spotlight, which also takes DeWalt 20V batteries, only costs $34.99 on Amazon. Of course, like Mellif, WaxPar is a third-party brand, so there are no guarantees your batteries can be used without issue.