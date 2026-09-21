Are Graco's Airless Paint Sprayers Any Good? Here's What Owners Say
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Graco released its first airless spray gun in the 1950's, and since then, it has produced numerous products and generated over a billion dollars in revenue. It has even released products that can be used with DeWalt batteries, like the Graco Ultra Cordless Handheld Paint Sprayer. These days, you can find Graco airless paint sprayers at online retailers like Amazon or alongside other professional-grade tools from hardware stores. Unfortunately, while Graco is one of the pioneers for airless sprayers and continues to be popular within the category, it doesn't have a perfect record in terms of performance.
With multiple models under its wing for different kinds of painting projects, buyers of Graco's airless paint sprayers have mixed feedback. For example, several Graco airless paint sprayers from its Magnum line-up are both popular and highly-rated by customers. However, it also has a few models on the cheaper side that several hundred customers aren't happy with.
All that said, for people who want to give new life to their homes, a fresh coat of paint can make a world of difference. And if you don't want to spend your entire summer with a paint or roller brush in your hand, an airless spray painter can do the job more efficiently. Here's which Graco paint sprayers have come out on top, what models you should probably skip, and alternatives from other brands.
Which Graco airless paint sprayers do people love?
On the more affordable side, there's the Graco Magnum 257025 Project Painter Plus, which we've mentioned before is a great alternative to Ryobi's 18V Paint Sprayers. Recommended for more casual users, it's designed for lighter projects that require, at most, up to five gallons of paint. Retailing for $249, it boasts a 4.5-star average rating from more than 7,500 customers and is listed by Amazon as an Overall Pick product.
Retailing at $338.99, the Graco Magnum X5 is made for medium projects that require up to 10 gallons. Designed for flexibility, it can be used for both home interior, like furniture, cabinets, and trim, and exteriors, including decks and fences. Graco claims a 13% performance upgrade versus the aforementioned Magnum Project Painter Plus. As of September 2026, it boasts an average rating of 4.6 stars from more than 6,800 users.
For people who have bigger project sizes, the Graco Magnum X7 is another great option, especially since it comes with a cart that you can push around. Made for 15 gallon project sizes and medium project usage, Graco claims it offers a 15% performance upgrade from the Magnum X5. Similar to other models from the Magnum line, it has useful features like a garden hose connection and direct spraying from paint containers (one gallon or five gallons). An Amazon's Choice product, the Magnum X7 holds an average rating of 4.6 stars from 4,200 reviewers, but take note, it does come with a $449 price tag.
Some Graco Airless Paint Sprayers that fall short
While its ratings aren't exactly abysmal, a few Graco airless paint sprayers leave a lot to be desired. Priced at $657, the Graco Ultra Corded Airless Handheld Paint Sprayer (17M359) has an average rating of 3.9 stars from 130+ Amazon customers, with 16% of them giving it only a single star. Some issues people mentioned include problems with durability, leaking, and expensive replacement parts.
On the other hand, the Graco TrueCoat 360 Airless Paint Sprayer (26D280) is rated even lower at 3.6 stars on average by 110+ Amazon users. Among them, almost a quarter (24%) reviewed it as only 1-star material, with several people saying it either broke after just one use or didn't work at all out of the box. One highly dissatisfied user even said that "this is the worst product I have ever had the misfortune of buying."
If you're willing to look outside the Graco portfolio, there are airless paint sprayers from other brands that beat out even its highest performing models. For example, the Avanti Airless Sprayer from Harbor Freight is a third of the price at $259.99 and it beats out the Magnum X7 across several fronts. While it shares the same 3,000 PSI capacity, it can support a longer hose at 150ft, and is rated for a higher paint per year at 140 gallons. It's also popular with over 2,300 people rating it 4.4 stars on average, with 89% of customers saying they recommend it.