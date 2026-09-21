Are Graco's Airless Paint Sprayers Any Good? Here's What Owners Say

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Graco released its first airless spray gun in the 1950's, and since then, it has produced numerous products and generated over a billion dollars in revenue. It has even released products that can be used with DeWalt batteries, like the Graco Ultra Cordless Handheld Paint Sprayer. These days, you can find Graco airless paint sprayers at online retailers like Amazon or alongside other professional-grade tools from hardware stores. Unfortunately, while Graco is one of the pioneers for airless sprayers and continues to be popular within the category, it doesn't have a perfect record in terms of performance.

With multiple models under its wing for different kinds of painting projects, buyers of Graco's airless paint sprayers have mixed feedback. For example, several Graco airless paint sprayers from its Magnum line-up are both popular and highly-rated by customers. However, it also has a few models on the cheaper side that several hundred customers aren't happy with.

All that said, for people who want to give new life to their homes, a fresh coat of paint can make a world of difference. And if you don't want to spend your entire summer with a paint or roller brush in your hand, an airless spray painter can do the job more efficiently. Here's which Graco paint sprayers have come out on top, what models you should probably skip, and alternatives from other brands.