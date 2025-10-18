Can You Use DeWalt Batteries On Mellif Tools?

Mellif segments its available tools by the battery system they're designed to mimic. If you wanted to use a DeWalt battery, you would need to purchase a Mellif tool that's specifically meant to receive those batteries; one of the brand's Milwaukee knock-offs, for instance, wouldn't be able to use a DeWalt battery. Mellif sells around 50 tools designed to receive DeWalt batteries, including some implements that DeWalt itself doesn't manufacture, such as a stick pump, a garden tiller, and a handheld air duster. All of these tools are compatible with DeWalt's 20V battery packs, and at least according to Mellif, they have built-in battery protection to ensure you don't accidentally fry your DeWalt batteries.

It should be stressed, however, that we only have Mellif's word to go on there. In the same way that DeWalt doesn't sell its tools on Amazon, DeWalt does not license its battery systems out to any other company, which means we don't have any guarantees that its batteries actually function perfectly with Mellif tools. DeWalt's warranty stipulates that using batteries in third-party tools is considered a violation, and if your battery is cooked while using a Mellif tool, it won't help you. Mellif, for its part, has its own warranty, and if something happens to your tools, it'll offer service and replacements. However, this only applies to the tools; Mellif has no say in what happens to DeWalt's batteries.

It's worth mentioning that Mellif does make and sell its own DeWalt battery knock-offs, so if you're concerned at all about using your DeWalt batteries in its tools, there is a more warranty-safe alternative available.